Kate Middleton has been appointed a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



The prestigious title has been given to the Duchess of Cambridge to mark her eighth wedding anniversary to Prince William.



The honor was invented by Queen Victoria in 1896, and given to people who had “helped her directly.”

Somehow, it’s been eight whole years since Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge after marrying Prince William. Eight years! I know! Kate herself marked the romantic milestone last week by wearing a special wedding gift to Easter celebrations at Windsor Castle, and now Her Majesty The Queen has also personally congratulated Kate on eight years of marriage, by presenting her with a very prestigious gift.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is known to be fond of both her Duchess granddaughters-in-law, has recognized Kate and William’s big anniversary by appointing the Duchess of Cambridge to a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO). Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement on Monday and, although it sounds a little complicated, it’s kind of a big deal.

The honor is in fact the very highest ranking in the order, in a form of chivalry personally granted by the Queen herself for “services to the sovereign.” Royal reporter Omid Scobie explained how, back in the day (1896, to be precise), it was created by Queen Victoria to “personally thank and honor people who helped her directly, or represented her across the Empire.”

With that in mind, the title totally makes sense for Kate, who’s life must have changed beyond recognition since becoming Prince William’s wife on April 29 2011, and spends a lot of her time traveling the world as a representative for the royal family.

The Duchess of Cambridge is in good company, too. Other royal family members bestowed with the title include Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Philip, and Prince Harry—in other words, most of the Queen’s nearest and dearest.

Congrats, Kate! It sure beats a bunch of flowers and a card.

