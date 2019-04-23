As reported in HELLO!, Kate Middleton made an appearance this weekend for Easter Sunday and the Queen's birthday—and lo and behold, it looks like everyone missed the sweet callback to her wedding day.

The custom Robinson Pelham drop earrings were gifts from her parents for her 2011 wedding day, and the Duchess of Cambridge was making a sweet callback.

Kate just released some photos she took of Prince Louis, who turns one today—you can see the (extra cute and adorably informal) photos of him.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding anniversary is coming up on April 29—they got married in 2011, if you can believe it, although it sort of feels like yesterday. And this weekend at Windsor Castle, celebrating Easter Sunday/Queen Elizabeth's birthday, there was a small sign that she might have been privately celebrating her anniversary event a few days ahead of time.

The earrings she wore are custom Robinson Pelham, and apparently a gift from her parents that she wore on her wedding day. According to HELLO!, "The super glam jewels are particularly unique as they were styled after the Middleton coat of arms—incorporating oak leaves and acorns." Her baby-blue Alexander McQueen coatdress was also a rewear from this exact same event five years ago, in 2014.

No word on how Kate and William will actually celebrate their big day; William will be traveling to New Zealand later this week and Kate has an Anzac Day service on Thursday, April 25, but hopefully they'll get the chance amid some of the craziness to sit and have a glass of wine together.

This isn't the first time Kate has used jewelry to make a small, but important statement: In February, she wore a pair of Princess Diana's beloved earrings to her 2019 BAFTAs appearance, pearl and diamond droplets that paired perfectly with her Alexander McQueen gown.

Here are the earrings with that iconic wedding look:

Mark Cuthbert Getty Images

And here they were this weekend:

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

I never rewore my wedding earrings because they were so pretty and delicate, I was afraid of damaging or losing them. But now I'm kind of inspired by Kate to try.

