As we wait for Baby Sussex, we're getting lots of activity from the Sussex Royal Instagram page—including the strange news that they've unfollowed the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Princess Eugenie.

Not to worry, though: It's so that they can exclusively follow 16 accounts they support in the realm of mental health. The Sussexes encouraged others to take a look at those causes.

We all are so excited for Baby Sussex to arrive, and Prince William joked that even he had no idea when the new addition is coming.

As I continue to wait impatiently for Baby Sussex to arrive (royal reporters got a new hashtag, #SussexStandby, trending, so I'm not the only one excited), Meghan and Harry, plus potentially a social media guru working with them, are continuing to do really interesting work on Instagram. That work includes unfollowing all the accounts they used to be following—including other members of the royal family including the Royal Family (which posts on the Queen's activities), Princess Eugenie, Kensington Royal (Prince William and Kate Middleton), and Clarence House (Charles and Camilla). Luckily, though, it's not a sign of any horrible drama—just that they're now following ONLY the 16 mental health resources they're spotlighting this month for Mental Health Awareness Month.

"We are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection," the account said.

They continue, "Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause." So does this mean they're no longer going to follow other royal accounts at all? Intriguing.

So, as I put my tin foil hat on and speculate whether Meghan is writing these posts directly—I imagine that waiting to deliver, when the rest of the world is so so excited, might make a person long for something else to do in the meantime—reporters and fans noticed that the date is tabulated in the "American" way (May 13, not 13 May), but that the spelling of "honour" and "organisations" are spelled the British way. So it's some kind of hybrid between American and English style standards. Sara Latham, who is Meghan and Harry's new PR rep, is also American, but has worked with British public figures before, so this might be a clue as to her influence.

I certainly love that the Sussexes are pushing the envelope for their social media (still no Twitter yet, intriguingly), and experimenting with ways to support their causes.

