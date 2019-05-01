image
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unfollowed the Royal Family, Including Will and Kate—for a Special Cause

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • Not to worry, though: It's so that they can exclusively follow 16 accounts they support in the realm of mental health. The Sussexes encouraged others to take a look at those causes.

        As I continue to wait impatiently for Baby Sussex to arrive (royal reporters got a new hashtag, #SussexStandby, trending, so I'm not the only one excited), Meghan and Harry, plus potentially a social media guru working with them, are continuing to do really interesting work on Instagram. That work includes unfollowing all the accounts they used to be following—including other members of the royal family including the Royal Family (which posts on the Queen's activities), Princess Eugenie, Kensington Royal (Prince William and Kate Middleton), and Clarence House (Charles and Camilla). Luckily, though, it's not a sign of any horrible drama—just that they're now following ONLY the 16 mental health resources they're spotlighting this month for Mental Health Awareness Month.

        "We are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection," the account said.

        They continue, "Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause." So does this mean they're no longer going to follow other royal accounts at all? Intriguing.

        So, as I put my tin foil hat on and speculate whether Meghan is writing these posts directly—I imagine that waiting to deliver, when the rest of the world is so so excited, might make a person long for something else to do in the meantime—reporters and fans noticed that the date is tabulated in the "American" way (May 13, not 13 May), but that the spelling of "honour" and "organisations" are spelled the British way. So it's some kind of hybrid between American and English style standards. Sara Latham, who is Meghan and Harry's new PR rep, is also American, but has worked with British public figures before, so this might be a clue as to her influence.

        Here's the original post:

        View this post on Instagram

        May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection - to not just hear each other, but to listen. There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work. Please note: Images shared are from some of the handles we are now following

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        I certainly love that the Sussexes are pushing the envelope for their social media (still no Twitter yet, intriguingly), and experimenting with ways to support their causes.

