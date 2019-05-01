To celebrate her boyfriend turning 28, Kylie Jenner threw Travis Scott a crazy, kind of amazing party.

It was gas station themed and had customized Travis-branded merch—like Windex, cleaner, shirts, and so on—on shelves throughout the fake store. And that's only the tip of the iceberg of stuff going on during the bash.

The couple was also recently spotted on a balmy baecation together and apparently is fully drama-free now.

First it was a billboard, then it was an NSFW Instagram post where she might have hinted at being married and definitely said she wanted a baby, and now it's a crazy blowout celebration. Kylie Jenner is keeping the celebrations for her significant other Travis Scott going with an insane party last night, and she and her sisters provided a behind-the-scenes look at the shenanigans. I am thoroughly confused but also so entertained, as I usually am with Kylie.

There was a huge blowup of Travis's face—you had to walk through the mouth to go into the party, so now I'm going to have nightmares about that forever, thanks. (Also, this isn't the first time Kylie has done a blow-up face). There were rows of Travis-themed merchandise (Cactus Jack is the sneaker that Travis is collaborating on with Nike), and a working Travis slurpee machine—that was apparently Hennessey flavored. There were Nike sneakers hanging from the walls and ceiling, and a Nike-themed cake. There was a tattoo artist, and we saw Kylie and Travis getting his and hers tattoos (no clue yet on what the ink says).

Here are a few of the many photos and videos, but you kind of just have to go to Kylie's Instagram Stories (as well as the stories of her siblings) to see the full thing:

Here's the original Instagram post from Kylie to Travis:

Doesn't it kind of look like that first photo is Travis popping, uh, a very important question to Kylie? Total speculation on my part, but I'm just saying.

