image
Today's Top Stories
1
See the Runway Looks at Dior's Cruise 2020 Show
null
2
I Really, Really Miss Captain America's Beard
image
3
15 Beaded Bags That Elevate All Spring Outfits
image
4
20 Inspiring Beauty Instagram Accounts
image
5
'Game of Thrones' Cast Talks Season 8

Kylie Jenner's Blowout Party for Travis Scott Had a...Gas Station Theme?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
    • It was gas station themed and had customized Travis-branded merch—like Windex, cleaner, shirts, and so on—on shelves throughout the fake store. And that's only the tip of the iceberg of stuff going on during the bash.

        First it was a billboard, then it was an NSFW Instagram post where she might have hinted at being married and definitely said she wanted a baby, and now it's a crazy blowout celebration. Kylie Jenner is keeping the celebrations for her significant other Travis Scott going with an insane party last night, and she and her sisters provided a behind-the-scenes look at the shenanigans. I am thoroughly confused but also so entertained, as I usually am with Kylie.

        There was a huge blowup of Travis's face—you had to walk through the mouth to go into the party, so now I'm going to have nightmares about that forever, thanks. (Also, this isn't the first time Kylie has done a blow-up face). There were rows of Travis-themed merchandise (Cactus Jack is the sneaker that Travis is collaborating on with Nike), and a working Travis slurpee machine—that was apparently Hennessey flavored. There were Nike sneakers hanging from the walls and ceiling, and a Nike-themed cake. There was a tattoo artist, and we saw Kylie and Travis getting his and hers tattoos (no clue yet on what the ink says).

        Here are a few of the many photos and videos, but you kind of just have to go to Kylie's Instagram Stories (as well as the stories of her siblings) to see the full thing:

        image
        Kylie JennerInstagram
        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram
        image
        Khloe KardashianInstagram
        image
        Khloe KardashianInstagram

        Here's the original Instagram post from Kylie to Travis:

        Doesn't it kind of look like that first photo is Travis popping, uh, a very important question to Kylie? Total speculation on my part, but I'm just saying.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Kylie Jenner Accused Travis Scott of Cheating
        Kylie Jenner
        Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Engaged?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image The New Ted Bundy Film Has a Release Date
        image Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne May Be Over for Good
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Charlize Theron Had Doubts About 'Monster'
        image Charlize Theron Is in Control—and Funny as Hell
        image Kate Middleton Stepped Out for a Sweet Cause
        image Why Meghan and Harry Unfollowed the Royal Family
        image
        'Game of Thrones' Cast Talks Season 8
        Duchess Of Cambridge Attends ANZAC Day Service Kate Middleton's Prestigious Gift from the Queen
        image Sophie Turner's GoT Voice Note to Maisie Williams
        image Why Cersei Will Be So Hard to Kill on 'GoT'