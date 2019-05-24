It's been exactly 18 days since Prince Harry claimed his title as #RoyalDaddy, and he has taken all of the appropriate steps to make sure he is accurately and completely fulfilling his duties. Today, at the Sentebale Polo Match in Rome, the Duke of Daddies put on his best sunglasses and suit (a far departure from his typical navy one) to raise money for young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

With a classic smirk and slight adjustment of his sunglasses while wearing an excellent fit (I mean, look at the linen jacket and white pants), one would deduct that Zaddy Mountbatten-Windsor is prouder than ever to carry out the role. It's not typically acceptable to look this good and do good for the world, but an exception has been made. The hand placement? Exceptional.

Elisabetta A. Villa Getty Images

Elisabetta A. Villa Getty Images

Effective immediately, the Sentebale Polo Match has been renamed to Daddy Central as Prince Harry hangs out with pal, professional polo player, and very hot human Nacho Figueras. If you remember correctly, Harry and Meghan shared a full-on smooch at last year's Sentebale event, which led to the Queen officially granting Nacho the title of "third wheel."

Getty Images

They have come a long way since.

His Royal Highness, the Duke of Sussex and @nachofi have arrived and are ready for today’s polo! @Sentebale pic.twitter.com/fILqHT3PXp — ISPS Handa (@ISPSHanda) May 24, 2019

Prince Harry arriving at @Sentebale Polo cup in Rome pic.twitter.com/SfRBqHE4bY — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) May 24, 2019

To all of the fellow daddies out there, have a lovely Memorial weekend.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE