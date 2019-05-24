image
Prince Harry Is Taking His Daddy Role Very Seriously at the Sentebale Polo Match

Zaddy Mountbatten-Windsor reporting for duty.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Elisabetta A. VillaGetty Images

It's been exactly 18 days since Prince Harry claimed his title as #RoyalDaddy, and he has taken all of the appropriate steps to make sure he is accurately and completely fulfilling his duties. Today, at the Sentebale Polo Match in Rome, the Duke of Daddies put on his best sunglasses and suit (a far departure from his typical navy one) to raise money for young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

With a classic smirk and slight adjustment of his sunglasses while wearing an excellent fit (I mean, look at the linen jacket and white pants), one would deduct that Zaddy Mountbatten-Windsor is prouder than ever to carry out the role. It's not typically acceptable to look this good and do good for the world, but an exception has been made. The hand placement? Exceptional.

The Duke Of Sussex Attends 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup In Rome
Elisabetta A. VillaGetty Images

The Duke Of Sussex Attends 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup In Rome
Elisabetta A. VillaGetty Images

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duke of Sussex played in the ninth annual @Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, held for the first time in Rome, Italy, to raise funds and awareness for Sentebale’s work supporting children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. Co- founded by The Duke of Sussex in 2006 with Prince Seeiso, @Sentabale has worked for over a decade in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi to address the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV, providing them with the tools, peer networks, and education to lead healthy and productive lives. Eastern and southern Africa remain the regions most affected by the HIV epidemic - accounting for 45% of the world’s HIV infections. Lesotho and Botswana have the second and third highest infection rate of HIV in the world – with children often too afraid to access the life-saving treatment and care available, because there is still too much associated stigma. Sentebale’s core programme supporting children living with HIV reaches over 4,600 children and young people each month who are coming to terms with living with HIV through monthly Saturday clubs at local healthcare facilities, and 1,700 youth through residential week-long camps in Lesotho and Botswana. Last year alone, Sentebale’s youth volunteers aged between 18 and 24 delivered sexual and reproductive health education, including topics on HIV prevention in schools and communities to over 100,000 of their peers in Lesotho. Support from today’s match will help @Sentebale to expand these essential and life-transforming initiatives. To learn more about @Sentebale or lend your support, visit www.sentebale.org or if you’re in London on June 11th, please join us for the Sentebale Audi concert at Hampton Court Palace @historicroyalpalaces, more details can be also found on the @Sentebale website Photos: Chris Jackson, Delfina Blaquier

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Effective immediately, the Sentebale Polo Match has been renamed to Daddy Central as Prince Harry hangs out with pal, professional polo player, and very hot human Nacho Figueras. If you remember correctly, Harry and Meghan shared a full-on smooch at last year's Sentebale event, which led to the Queen officially granting Nacho the title of "third wheel."

image
Getty Images

They have come a long way since.

To all of the fellow daddies out there, have a lovely Memorial weekend.

