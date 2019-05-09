Ralph Lauren - Runway RTW - Spring 2015 - New York Fashion Week
    • While he was there, he received multiple baby gifts, naturally, and a customized Invictus Games Jacket with the word "Daddy" on it. Bawwwwww!
      • Prince Harry has been prepping to be the best dad for years now, and here's proof.

        Prince Harry took a few hours off from being the happiest dad ever to support one of his favorite causes—the Invictus Games in The Hague, in the Netherlands, in a planned trip that got cut short because Meghan Markle gave birth to their beautiful son Archie. So, Harry is compressing a lot of activity into a short trip—and the organizers and participants brought it upon themselves to celebrate the new dad with, amongst other presents, a customized Invictus Games jacket with the word "Daddy" stitched on it, as a present for Harry. Gah! I melt from the cuteness!

        As originally spotted by royal reporter Simon Perry, Harry was likely gifted the jacket (and I really hope he gets to keep it, because that's the best gift ever) as well as a onesie and rattle from fans and event organizers. I am fairly certain that he and Meghan are about to be showered with gifts the world over, and in fact they already have way before the baby was born. Harry later sported the jacket while cheerfully riding an Invictus Games bike, smiling for the cameras and goofing off like the total dad he is.

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

        Just in case you wanted it (I know you do), here's a picture of Harry getting an Invictus Games onesie:

        image
        PATRICK VAN KATWIJKGetty Images

        Harry, it's not for you! It's for Archie! Harry as happy goofy father might be my favorite Harry.

