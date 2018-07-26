Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Kissed (Yes, Kissed!) at the Sentebale Polo Match

This morning, I made the bold statement that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's PDA days are back. But, like, they're really back...and I wasn't ready. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a full-on smooch in front of the crowd at the Sentebale Polo Cup, and international polo player Nacho Figueras is third-wheeling during it like a champ.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan made a surprise appearance today to cheer on Harry at the Sentebale Polo Cup, a special match created with Harry's Sentebale charity to raise money for children and young people in Africa who have HIV. Harry definitely won, because there's no way they would share a (sweaty) kiss like that if he lost. Tag yourself, I'm Nacho.

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Though the PDA is unprecedented (imagine if the Queen was there to witness this), this isn't the first time royals have been affectionate in public. In 1987, Charles and Diana kissed in front of the crowd during a polo match at Guards Polo Club in Berkshire. (Clearly there's something about polo.) Like Diana, Meghan also presented her husband with the winning trophy (after the kiss, of course).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images David Levenson

After the royal wedding kiss, we've only gotten a glimpse of Meghan and Harry's hand-holding, ever-so-slight rubs on each other's backs, and loving stares into each other's eyes. Since Diana and Charles have done it, Harry and Meghan must have thought it was okay to follow in their footsteps, whereas Will and Kate are much less affectionate in public. Whatever the reason, the world thanks you.