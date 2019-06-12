Courteney Cox, a.k.a. Monica Gellar on Friends, recycled one of her red carpet lewks from 21 years ago by giving it to her daughter to wear.

Coco Arquette slayed in the purple strappy dress—oh and looks just like her mom, btw.

Courteney put a sweet Friends tribute on her Instagram a few months ago by revisiting her old on-set apartment.

Courteney Cox has been feeling the Friends/'90s nostalgia lately—and she just posted on Instagram how she's shared one of her iconic red carpet looks with her daughter, Coco Arquette, who is now 14 years old and looks exactly like her mom. Captioning the photo, "I'm not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later..." Courteney is giving me so many flashback vibes, it's incredible.

Ok, first of all, I am definitely old, because I remember when Courteney was pregnant with Coco. Second of all, I don't have one single thing that is nearly that old, which makes me think I should do a better job of preserving my favorite clothes.

Initially she walked the red carpet with now-ex David Arquette for the film Snake Eyes, and 1998 would have been during the heyday of Friends' popularity (the show was on from 1994 to 2004). So this was the TV star at the height of her popularity—and now she's giving it to her daughter as a hand-me-down. Incredible.

Fans immediately commented how much of a "Monica" thing that was—the fashionable, type A, conscientious character would tooootally have recycled a dress, if she got the chance. (Just like how she pays all her bills on time and cleans like a fiend.)

Here's the original post:

And here's the 20+-year-old red carpet walk (look at David's iconic red outfit with matching hat, lol):

Guys, this is amazing. Even Lisa Kudrow was impressed, commenting "Oh wow" on the post. SAME.

