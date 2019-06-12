In news nobody could have predicted—and yet somehow still unsurprising—Donald Trump liked a viral tweet from writer Heben Nigatu about Rihanna, queen, describing how she deals with work-life balance in a screenshot from a recent Interview magazine article.

"I never used to be this way. It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it. If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing," she tells Interview. It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place. I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing."

Every new Rihanna interview makes me grow stronger. We stan a work/life balance queen!!! https://t.co/rBV8Ep29Dm pic.twitter.com/hpELYJzXRI — Heben Nigatu (@heavenrants) June 10, 2019

Ironically, Trump seems to master the balance well. Visits to his private properties over the course of his presidency has reportedly cost taxpayers an average of $3.4 million, according to Newsweek. Even better, Trump hasn't liked a tweet from his personal account since 2017, which makes it even more comical that he would choose this tweet to agree with.

Nigatu is equally as shocked as reporter Yashar Ali, who originally pointed out the like, which had been noted by Twitter bot @TrumpAlert. Also, the "like" apparently happened around 12:40 a.m. last night. I'll just leave you with that.

