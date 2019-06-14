This Week in Timothée Chalamet, June 14 Edition

Because being a person in the world is hard and you deserve something nice, this is MarieClaire.com's regular column on everything talented young man Timothée Chalamet did that week. You can catch up on last week's here.

Hello and welcome back to another weekly edition of This Week in Timothée Chalamet. I think we need to talk about the elephant in the room. You know, the one at least 10 people have sent me over the last few days. I think you know what I’m talking about.



Lét’s get to it:



How...oh jeez. Um, how do we feel about this?

Recently, the internet was set ablaze with what I believe classifies as a Cursed Image . On the one hand, I really appreciate that people bring their fandom to life through various art media. On the other hand, I watched Bride of Chucky at my poorly-supervised neighbor Richie’s house when I was in first grade and remain slightly messed up from the experience.

You already know what I’m talking about of course: I speak of the Timothée Chalamet ventriloquist dummy:

My therapist: The Timothée Chalamet ventriloquist figure isn’t real and can’t hurt you

The Timothée Chalamet ventriloquist figure: pic.twitter.com/VWtlEaM520 — L (@GracesBliss) June 9, 2019

Hunter Harris, a comrade on the Timmy beat over at New York mag, took up the important mantle of tracking down the creator of this Work. Here’s what he had to say:

The hair was tough because, of course, he has that crazy hair. People online do not like the hair at all, which drives me crazy. My response to them is: You’re welcome to do better. Go for it! You think you can do better, you’re welcome to try. I intentionally made his hair longer than it was at the actual Golden Globes, because he typically has his hair a little longer. I kind of like it that way. I do want to have someone curl it and do the appropriate things. I’m not that obsessed with the hair; it was for fun.

The outfit was kind of a nightmare. I’m not a seamstress by any means. I think I got the grasp of how to be a seamstress by making this outfit. I basically played Project Runway on a loop in the background as I was doing it, to keep me going and inspire me: You can do this! You can do this crazy outfit, you’ll be fine!

There’s a lot more interview where that came from, and I encourage you to read it all because it’s actually a little bit heartwarming. Ugh, fine! I can like the creator and not the creation, right? We all like Mary Shelly, even if Frankenstein was a monster, right?

I had difficulty coming up with a better example. You think you can do better, you’re welcome to try.

And now for some non-cursed art.

Today in the fan archives (thank you for continuing to send me emails, btw!), I want to highlight some adorable art. I have received numerous amazing submissions and can’t wait to share them all in due time, but today I thought it would be fun to talk cross-stitch, because it is a skill I do not possess and I am very impressed by it! (In fairness, I do not possess ventriloquist doll-making skills either, at least to my knowledge.)

Lizzie Marino, of the very enviably-named Etsy shop LitStitchBitch , has a lot of skills with cross-stitching, and makes some really gorgeous designs—cheeky, artsy designs that I want in my home. But she also has a whole subgenre of Timothée Chalamet/Call Me By Your Name designs that are just to die for. Please observe:

Okay no offense to Leonardo Da Vinci, but this deserves to be in the Louvre way more than the Mona Lisa does. Like, who even is she? This is Art.

Gorgeous! The colors!

Make America Sexy and Nice Again.

I think we need to make sure this kind of art continues, which is why I took the liberty of buying a piece of her art for myself. Here’s the link to her Etsy store if you’re also feeling so inclined.

(As always, if you’d like to send in your own list, note, fan art, idea for a column, gossip, thoughts, feel free to email the column at Timmy@MarieClaire.com.)

And that’s the news! Have a beautiful wéekend.

