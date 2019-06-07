Because being a person in the world is hard and you deserve something nice, this is MarieClaire.com's regular column on everything talented young man Timothée Chalamet did that week. You can catch up on last week's here.



Hello and welcome to another edition of This Week in Timothée Chalamet. How are you feeling? Drinking enough water? It’s getting hot out and hydration is important. I know that summer is typically for lounging at the beach or picnics in the park, but one of my favorite things to do in super hot weather is go to see a movie. I love when the air conditioning is really high and it’s the middle of the afternoon and you can walk around in a sort of post-film haze for the rest of evening. Do you know what I mean?

Sadly, we’ll have to wait until next year for any of those films to star one Mr. Timothée Chalamet (though The King should be coming to Netflix...sometime? Maybe? Do we seriously not even have a trailer for that? Timmy’s bowl cut has completely grown out by now!) but that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate wildly about what he’s doing and wonder whether he’s thinking about us too, right?

Hére’s what’s been going on:

Timmy posted an Instagram!

Finally, he stirs! Timmy has been notoriously quiet on social media in the last half a year, so every update is filled with symbolism that we must hungrily dissect. Hence, this one from last week:

What could he be trying to tell us? We know it’s a photo of a castle, and one bright commenter determined it was Vajdahunyad Castle in Budapest (god, you all are good), where he’s been filming things on and off, including The King and Dune. Of course, no picture of his face which is literally the main point of him as far as I’m concerned but, whatever, we’ll take what we can get.

Speaking of his face...



There are a lot of Timothée Chalamet body part fan accounts!

You crazy for this one, Rick. As part of TWITC’s ongoing fan outreach initiative/my own personal dearth of creativity because the sun makes my brain work slower, I have been receiving a lot of wonderful emails from you all about what it means to be in a fandom in general and the TimCha fandom in particular. It’s so cool talking to you all, I love your enthusiasm and your cinephilic knowledge, and y’all are WILDLY talented (I’ll post some of your art soon, I swear).

But one of my favorite types of emails to get so far have been the ones that note patterns in fan accounts, or in types of comments. You people are basically cultural anthropologists, and one email that stood out was from the brains behind @realchalametshair . Here’s (a lightly edited version of) what they have to say:

“Timothée Chalamet has it all. He is charming, beautiful, incredibly talented and just an all-around good guy. When you look at a pic if him, what is the first thing you notice? What are your eyes immediately drawn to? What gets your motor running?

For me...it's the hair. I started @realchalametshair on IG as an outlet for the thousands of pictures I have on my phone and to connect with other hair lovers. I could talk about his hair for 10 articles, focusing on length, texture, how unruly it is, thickness, the way it shines, the front curls, the back curls, the side curls, the Bowlcut 😢, what it must feel like to touch, why he always wears hats, why his roles will dictate his hair going forward. Long? Short? Medium? It's just otherworldly to me.”

That is some dedication! And check out this account:

I mean, what do you want? The man has great hair. But the author of this email also points out there this is not the only fan account dedicated to just one aspect of Timothée's corporeal form. They also directed my attention to @tchalametshands , an Instagram dedicated to Timmy’s hands. And they are very nice!



This belongs in a museum. Like, no offense, but Rodin could never?

But that’s not all! There’s also, apparently, an account dedicated to an even more specific body part: @chalamettongue . I find mouths gross—personal preference—so I’m not going to embed an example here, but that doesn’t mean I am trying to yuck anyone’s yum. Whatever floats your boat is fine by me.

The man who launched a thousand hyperspecific fan accounts. What an icon.

(As always, if you’d like to send in your own list, note, fan art, idea for a column, gossip, thoughts, feel free to email the column at Timmy@MarieClaire.com .)

And that’s all the news that’s fit to print. Go outside this weekend, feel the warmth on your face.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here