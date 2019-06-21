image
Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be at the First Ever Major League Baseball Game in London—Yankees vs. Red Sox

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Jeff ZelevanskyGetty Images
    • Now it's also being reported that Harry will be there, although no word whether he'll come out on field or throw a pitch.

        Oooo this is going to be fun. Next Saturday, June 29, Prince Harry is going to be in attendance during the Red Sox vs. Yankees game in England—the first of the two-day MLB London series. Royal reporter Omid Scobie first broke the news, saying, "His Invictus Games Foundation are the official charity partners for [the series]." No word yet on how exactly he'll participate—throwing the first pitch, sitting in the stands and waving, coming onto the field to greet adoring fans and players, or simply hanging out in a stadium box and cheering wildly. Either way, it's going to be awesome to watch.

        According to Forbes, the series is "the first games of any kind between major league teams to be played in Europe, where the sport has grown in leaps and bounds since the advent of the World Baseball Classic in 2006." I had no idea baseball was becoming popular there! But European soccer has become more popular here...

        The Invictus Games and its foundation is hugely important to Harry. He even attended the Games (in a custom "I Am Daddy" jacket, lol) in early May, just after Meghan had given birth. Even though the trip was cut short, Harry made sure he was there for some of the festivities. So his being at the game makes sense. Also, maybe he's a baseball fan? Ooo I wonder which team he'll be supporting!

        Here's Omid's tweet, with a throwback to when Harry threw the first pitch at a Mets game in 2010:

        Harry looks so young there (2010 is almost a decade ago, now), but of course the athletic prince did a bang-up job with the pitch.

