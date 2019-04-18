In previously unseen footage, Meghan Markle wears one of her absolutely favorite items of clothing: her men's J. Crew utility jacket.

Meghan has been photographed wearing the jacket for years and, better yet, you can snag a version for yourself.

Meghan was last seen in Morocco wearing the jacket, just two months ago.

Military jackets have been around for a long time, but they've become a staple for throwing over a casual, layerable look (I have two myself, and I'm a huge fan).. And Meghan Markle has fully embraced the trend for years with her favorite utilitarian men's J. Crew jacket. ITV just released some unseen footage of a trip that Meghan took in January 2017 to Mumbai and Delhi, and what do you know—there's her jacket again! I think it's a favorite look: the bigger, bulkier jacket with a streamlined look underneath.

J. Crew Field mechanic jacket J.Crew jcrew.com $148.50 SHOP IT

Although the jacket looks to be sold out in olive, it's still available in moss and navy colors—and even better yet, it's on sale! In the footage, Meghan also wears a casual pair of white and light gray Reebok fashion sneakers, $65. She was visiting with World Vision and focused her attention on gender equality and education for girls, two causes she particularly loves.

What I love about the look is that it's juuuuuust utilitarian and unisex enough without going overboard. What's also awesome for a (now) pregnant lady is that the drawstring waist means she can cinch up or let out the jacket as needed, and it still totally fits. Now that's a perfect jacket.

In case you haven't seen it, here's the never-before-seen footage, which very clearly shows Meghan's jacket overtop a simple black shirt and pants (perfect for painting and planting, which she does in the video):

Meghan's unseen India charity work captured in newly released footage as she champions the right of girls to an education - with charity @WorldVisionUK in 2017.



Here's the latest from @chrisshipitv https://t.co/ponJyHxzFF pic.twitter.com/czvCag3f2S — ITV News (@itvnews) April 17, 2019

Here's a look at Meghan's most recent use of the jacket, which she donned literally just two months ago in her quick trip to Morocco with Prince Harry:

Samir Hussein Getty Images

And here she is in 2016, potentially heading to (or coming from?) yoga:

Splash News

See? She's loved it for ages!

