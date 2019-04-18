image
Today's Top Stories
1
10 Health Issues CBD Could Solve
image
2
The Best Beach Music for Your Next Vacation
image
3
Stuart Weitzman's Neon Shoes Are Out of This World
image
4
The Best Natural Hair Products of 2019
image
5
The Cost of Child Care Is Crushing U.S. Families

Never-Before-Seen Footage of Meghan Markle Proves She's Loved This Men's Jacket for Years

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • Meghan has been photographed wearing the jacket for years and, better yet, you can snag a version for yourself.

        Military jackets have been around for a long time, but they've become a staple for throwing over a casual, layerable look (I have two myself, and I'm a huge fan).. And Meghan Markle has fully embraced the trend for years with her favorite utilitarian men's J. Crew jacket. ITV just released some unseen footage of a trip that Meghan took in January 2017 to Mumbai and Delhi, and what do you know—there's her jacket again! I think it's a favorite look: the bigger, bulkier jacket with a streamlined look underneath.

        J. Crew
        Field mechanic jacket
        J.Crew jcrew.com
        $148.50
        SHOP IT

        Although the jacket looks to be sold out in olive, it's still available in moss and navy colors—and even better yet, it's on sale! In the footage, Meghan also wears a casual pair of white and light gray Reebok fashion sneakers, $65. She was visiting with World Vision and focused her attention on gender equality and education for girls, two causes she particularly loves.

        What I love about the look is that it's juuuuuust utilitarian and unisex enough without going overboard. What's also awesome for a (now) pregnant lady is that the drawstring waist means she can cinch up or let out the jacket as needed, and it still totally fits. Now that's a perfect jacket.

        In case you haven't seen it, here's the never-before-seen footage, which very clearly shows Meghan's jacket overtop a simple black shirt and pants (perfect for painting and planting, which she does in the video):

        Here's a look at Meghan's most recent use of the jacket, which she donned literally just two months ago in her quick trip to Morocco with Prince Harry:

        image
        Samir HusseinGetty Images

        And here she is in 2016, potentially heading to (or coming from?) yoga:

        image
        Splash News

        See? She's loved it for ages!

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
        Meghan Markle Wore a Men's J.Crew Coat
        image
        Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        image Even Anna Wintour Is Inspired by Meghan Markle
        image Why Meghan Markle Likes to Do Her Own Makeup
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle Borrowed Prince Harry's Jacket
        image Kate Middleton Wears Casual J. Crew and Chloe Look
        image Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Exact Baby Protocol
        queen elizabeth custom matching umbrellas fulton Queen Elizabeth's Umbrellas Match Her Outfits
        image The Cost of Meghan Markle's Maternity Wardrobe
        image
        Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Is So Chic
        image Kate and Meghan's Solo Outings with the Queen
        image Kate Middleton's First Solo Royal Visit with Queen