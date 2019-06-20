The Royal Fab Four have officially split from their joint charity hub, The Royal Foundation.

The organization will become the sole charitable foundation of Will and Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to create their own organization by the end of the year.



Today, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially split from the Royal Foundation—a hub of charitable ambitions Harry originally founded with his brother, Prince William, in 2009.

According to royal reporter Rebecca English, the Royal Foundation will become the "sole charitable vehicle of the Cambridges," and Harry and Meghan will set up their own charity by the end of the year. English also confirms this has nothing to do with a royal rift (let's all calm down!), and the royals will all continue to work with Heads Together—an organization that aims to bring awareness to mental health and eliminate the stigmas associated with it.

"These changes are designed to ‘complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households,'" English confirms via the Palace.

So, what kind of charity can we expect from Harry and Meg by the end of the year? It probably won't be a single charity like, for example, Meghan's work with the Hubb Community Kitchen, but rather a group of separate organizations under one umbrella that Meg and Harry are passionate about.

We'll update this post as we learn more about the charity work Harry and Meg plan to do outside of the Royal Foundation, so make sure to bookmark this tab for later.

