John Stamos, like the rest of us, is not about to let Full House go. Fuller House, the show's sequel, is gearing up for its fifth and last season, which will air at the end of the year. But Stamos, who both stars in and executive produces the sequel, thinks there's one more pre-Full House storyline to delve into: the period before Pam's death. In other words, Stamos is thinking about a prequel.

First, let's get our (full) houses in order: Full House, which aired between 1987 and 1995, centered on Bob Saget's Danny Tanner raising his three children (D.J., Stephanie, and Michelle) after the death of his wife, Pam. To do so, he recruits his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (Stamos) and his best friend, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier).

Then came Fuller House, which launched on Netflix in 2016. Candace Cameron Bure plays the now adult, now widowed D.J. Tanner-Fuller, raising her three children with the help of Jodie Sweetin's Stephanie Tanner and Andrea Barber's Kimmy Gibbler. There—we're all caught up.

Earlier this week, Stamos told Entertainment Tonight that there's "a lot of energy still" surrounding the Full House world. "There's too much happiness that that show has brought for a lot of people. So it's not going to go down easy," he said.

ABC Photo Archives ABC

Yesterday, he expanded on his ideas while speaking to E! News. "I don't think it's done either," he said. "I think there's a play that we go backward, like what happened before?"

"If you remember in the pilot of the show, my sister Pam dies, and that's why it's the three men raising the three girls, so I'd like to explore that—the brother/sister, maybe go back. We'll see," he said.

Logistically, a prequel might be difficult — presumably none of the original cast could return, unless some highly advanced age-rewinding CGI comes into play. But, like Stamos said, the show would hardly struggle to find an audience.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here