After years of dating, Prince William and Kate Middleton broke up briefly in 2007.

William made it clear after about two months apart that he wanted Kate back, but she insisted on taking things slow, according to royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl.

Will and Kate eventually reconciled at a party, after he "pleaded" with Kate for another chance.

Way back in 2007, Prince William and Kate Middleton took a short detour on their route to happily ever after in the form of a short-lived breakup.

Obviously, as all royal fans (and pretty much anyone with internet access) know, Will and Kate walked down the aisle in 2011 and have been going strong ever since. But, before they were ready for a 'til-death-do-you-part level commitment, they did take some time apart.

While Prince William was notoriously the instigator of the couple's break, he was also the one who fought the hardest to get back together, apparently. In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl describes how Will and Kate's reconciliation played out—and it involved Will "pleading" with Kate for another chance.

According to Nicholl, Will and Kate decided to split in early April of 2007 and by the end of May, Will knew the breakup was a mistake and told Kate as much. Per Nicholl:

"At the end of the month, they secretly met up at Clarence House and at a pub close to Highgrove, where William told her he wanted to get back together. Kate didn't want to rush anything. She had been badly hurt and told William she needed some time."

The turning point came in June, when Will invited Kate to a costume party at his barracks in Dorset. Kate dressed as a sexy nurse for the party (the cringe-y theme of which was apparently "Freakin' Naughty"). "Will pleaded with Kate to give their relationship another go," Nicholl wrote.

At the party, he reportedly followed Kate around "like a lost puppy" and danced with her all night before giving her a very public kiss at midnight.

"They couldn't keep their hands off each other," a fellow partygoer told Nicholl. "William didn't care that people were looking. His friends were joking that they should get a room."

Will and Kate were officially back together by the end of the party and have been an inseparable team ever since. Modern love, right?

