Prince George's 6th Birthday Portraits Are the Best Ones Yet

Prince George, royal rascal, is somehow already six years old. Per royal tradition, Kensington Palace released not just one, but three adorable portraits of the future king ahead of his birthday on July 22. In the first photo, George is beaming at the camera in an England soccer jersey. In the second, he looks perfectly tousled and outdoorsy in a green polo, and in the third, it's back to the soccer jersey, but this time for a more candid shot of George laughing and rolling in the grass.

All three photos were taken by George's mother, the very talented Kate Middleton, and captioned:

Happy Birthday Prince George!



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday.



This photograph was taken recently in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge.



Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!

George seemed to have a very busy weekend celebrating his birthday with all of his schoolmates. According to US Weekly, his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton threw him a "blowout bash" at KP with a bouncy castle and a magician. Kate also apparently requested pizza, pasta, and sliders. I have one very important question: Where was my invite?

Take a look at the new portraits below:

In case you needed a reminder of how much Prince George has grown up over the years, just take a look at these previous birthday portraits Kensington Palace released:

2018

Shutterstock

2017

Getty Images

2016

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

2015

So CUTE! Photo of PRINCE GEORGE released to mark his 2nd birthday #HappyBirthdayPrinceGeorge (via @kensingtonroyal) pic.twitter.com/v0E55PE1Z5 — British Royals (@britishroyals) July 21, 2015

2014

Getty Images

Happy birthday, Georgie!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE