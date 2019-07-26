Because being a person in the world is hard and you deserve something nice, this is MarieClaire.com's regular column on everything talented young man Timothée Chalamet did that week. You can catch up on last week's here.





Hello, rainbow lorikeets, and welcome back to another edition of This Week in Timothée Chalamet. As the largely disappointing summer of Hollywood blockbusters winds down (do we really need a theatrical re-release of the Avengers: Endgame with more content, when the original product from a month ago already clocked in at over three hours?), I am thrilled to announce that we can now look toward the future of actually good movies (though The Farewell, which is in theaters now, is apparently extremely good and I hope to have seen it by the time you read this).

What does that mean for us? Hope for more Timmy in autumn and winter, of course!

Hére’s the news.

The King lives/will be at Venice!

It seems so long ago that it was practically a dream—Timmy showed up to the Toronto International Film Festival with a bowl cut and we all gasped and comforted ourselves knowing that hair grows back. How times flies!

Sad head-shake. Rich Polk Getty Images

Well, the role that he was forced to cut his luscious locks for—wayward prince Hal in the Netflix-produced film The King—wrapped filming nearly a year ago, and yet we heard nothing about it. No trailer, no release date, nada.

But now our waiting days are over because we’ve not only got a production still but signs that this haircut was not for nothing and was, in fact, turned into a movie. Long live The King!

IndieWire reports that The King is set to appear on the Venice Film Festival lineup, which takes place in Italy starting on August 29. And here’s a little taste, courtesy of Netflix:

Ah, so it was a period bowl cut. Netflix

How time flies.

Someone bought that cursed Timmy doll!

Remember when an artist made a ventriloquist dummy of Timmy and the internet—including me, who is on the internet—could not deal? Well someone bought it, price tag: $122,795.

While that money could have gone toward, like, buying the school lunch debt of several cities around the country so that little kids can eat a warm meal without being bullied by their school district , the fact that Jimmy Fallon bought it makes me feel better about it. He has money, he presumably does nice things on top of buying ventriloquist dolls.

Also the entire bit made me feel better about the puppet in general. But still: I don’t care how charming a visage you might possess—no one looks good as a Chucky-ish nightmare puppet.

Here’s the clip:

Why does Puppet Timmy have a French accent when Jimmy plays him? Unclear, but I’m into it, insofar as I can be into anything involving this cursed object.

And that’s all the news we care about! Have a beautiful wéekend.