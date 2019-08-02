After the engagement between Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2010, replicas of the gorgeous engagement ring she wore were immediately made.

Now, there are technically two versions available from Marks & Spencer: the classic, and a more modern style.

Did you know that the ring actually garnered some controversy? Now you do!

Kate Middleton gave us all infinite jealousy when she stepped out engaged to a real-life prince, sporting a gorgeous sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds. Not only that, but the beautiful significance behind it (the ring had belonged to Prince William's mother Princess Diana) made the whole moment utterly swoonworthy. Now, a replica of the ring can be yours for less than $35. Buys immediately.

Here's some context, according to HELLO!: "[H]igh street designers quickly began making replicas of her navy Issa engagement dress and bargain dupes of the ring. The most famous at the time was M&S’s 'Regal Ring'—the £19.50 'Proposal ring' became an instant best-seller and is still in stores today."

Apparently, there's now a new twist on the classic shape, looking a little more modern with an oval center stone and spiky pronged diamonds surrounding it. You can go here to see that version, which is also less than $35. Of course, that made me immediately search for the original thing, which—of course—M&S still has, but only in limited quantities. It might currently be sitting in my cart.

And if you're dying to buy one for yourself, it's still available from Marks and Spencer:

Marks & Spencer

Platinum Plated Baguette Regal Ring

Marks & Spencer marksandspencer.com

SHOP IT

