During an appearance in support of her "Back to Nature" garden, Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous pair of pink and gold drop earrings.

The earrings, known as "Polly Petal Drop Earrings" aren't just beautiful, they're also incredibly affordable, retailing for just £8 (or a little less than $10) online.

Like many things Kate Middleton wears, the earrings sold out quickly after her "Back to Nature" garden appearance at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival on July 1, but they're back in stock (for now, at least).

Kate Middleton is a style icon, there's no question about that. Unfortunately for us normals, dressing like a royal is often an expensive/bank-account-breaking endeavor.

But not always.

Case in point: Kate's shockingly affordable pink and gold drop earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing these beautiful accessories at her "Back to Nature" garden during an appearance at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival on July 1. Of course, when royal fans realized that the earrings were crazy affordable (at just £8, or about $9.90), it was on.

Like so many of the actually-affordable things that Kate wears in public, the pretty earrings sold out almost immediately. If you missed out the first time, however, you're in luck because Kate's "Back to Nature" garden earrings are back in stock (for now, at least).

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

Shop Kate Middleton's "Back to Nature" garden look:

Polly Petal earrings, £8 ($9.90)

BUY THEM Accessorize London

Per the Accessorize London site: "The pink gem drop numbers have a gold finish and gave an extra feminine touch to the two midi dresses Kate teamed them with."

BRB, buying these immediately.

