image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Couple on the Fast Track to Early Retirement
image
2
MC Editors Share In-Flight Beauty Routines
image
3
23 Action Movies With Kick-Ass Women
image
4
Trade In Your Sandals for These "Dad Sneakers"
image
5
Cute 2020 Planners (Yes, Already!) to Snag Now

Kate Middleton's "Back to Nature" Garden Earrings Are in Stock for Less Than $10

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • During an appearance in support of her "Back to Nature" garden, Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous pair of pink and gold drop earrings.
    • The earrings, known as "Polly Petal Drop Earrings" aren't just beautiful, they're also incredibly affordable, retailing for just £8 (or a little less than $10) online.
      • Like many things Kate Middleton wears, the earrings sold out quickly after her "Back to Nature" garden appearance at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival on July 1, but they're back in stock (for now, at least).

        Kate Middleton is a style icon, there's no question about that. Unfortunately for us normals, dressing like a royal is often an expensive/bank-account-breaking endeavor.

        But not always.

        Case in point: Kate's shockingly affordable pink and gold drop earrings.

        The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing these beautiful accessories at her "Back to Nature" garden during an appearance at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival on July 1. Of course, when royal fans realized that the earrings were crazy affordable (at just £8, or about $9.90), it was on.

        Like so many of the actually-affordable things that Kate wears in public, the pretty earrings sold out almost immediately. If you missed out the first time, however, you're in luck because Kate's "Back to Nature" garden earrings are back in stock (for now, at least).

        RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

        Shop Kate Middleton's "Back to Nature" garden look:

        Polly Petal earrings, £8 ($9.90)

        image
        BUY THEM
        Accessorize London

        Per the Accessorize London site: "The pink gem drop numbers have a gold finish and gave an extra feminine touch to the two midi dresses Kate teamed them with."

        BRB, buying these immediately.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Buy Kate Middleton's $80 Wimbledon Shoes
        image
        What Meghan Markle Spends on Clothing
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        image Buy Kate Middleton's $80 Wimbledon Shoes
        image Kate Middleton Wears a Custom Dress to Wimbledon
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Pippa Middleton Wears a Pretty Yellow Wrap Dress
        image Pippa Middleton's Perfect Wimbledon Braid
        image See Kate Middleton's Stunning 2019 Wimbledon Look
        image Meghan Markle's 2019 Wimbledon Style
        image Meghan Markle Tied Archie's Baptism to Her Wedding
        image Meghan Looked Beautiful at Her Son's Christening
        image Kate Looked Radiant at Archie's Christening
        image Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Blazer Is on Sale