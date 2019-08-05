On RuPaul's Drag Race, Michelle Visage is used to doing the judging, whether it's the intricacies of a runway look or the quality of a lip sync performance under her microscope. But she's going to have to get used to being the subject of scrutiny herself: she's just been announced as a contestant on the 2019 season of Strictly Come Dancing, the British equivalent of Dancing with the Stars that airs on the BBC.And she might be one to place your bets on, if you're into a bit of transatlantic entertainment gambling. Alongside Drag Race, Michelle's a DJ, singer, and theater star, debuting on London's West End in the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

"Getting to do Strictly in my favorite place on Earth is an actual DREAM!" Michelle said in a statement on the BBC website. "I'm so excited to show that being 50 doesn't mean life stops. Things may not work like they did when I was 20, but 50 also means "FABULOUS!" There are plenty of women like me out there who still "got it" and we still "plan to use it!" so slap on the sequins, point me to the dance floor and watch me Paso my Doble!"

Fortunately for Michelle, she can turn to her own book, The Diva Rules, if she finds her confidence wobbling before she takes on a waltz. "If you ever feel yourself giving in to your inner evil twin, know this: In every battle, from lip-syncing to real life, presence always trumps perfection," she wrote. "Confidence trumps competence, so wear it like an accessory."

Anglophiles, here's another reason to watch Strictly Come Dancing this year: The British aristocracy will be present. Viscountess Emma Weymouth, who's an entrepreneur, chef, philanthropist, and contributing editor to British Vogue, will also be strapping on her ballroom shoes. "I absolutely love watching Strictly every weekend and I can’t believe that I’m getting the chance to be on this series," she told the BBC. "I know it will be such an amazing experience from start to finish. I can’t wait for the dancing and the fabulous outfits!" Wonder if there'll be royalty cheering her on from the studio audience?

