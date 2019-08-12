Adele seems to have the whole celebrity game figured out: write an album, perform some shows, collect all the awards, then go right back to private life as a normal person. This year, speculation began building that there's a fourth album on the way, four years after 2015's 25 (which was released four years after 2011's 21). Adele's not letting anything slip, however; instead, she's having the time of her life on vacation.

The singer posted 10 photos on Instagram, captioned "Summer 2019"; according to E! News, they were probably taken in the Colorado River area. Appropriately, they feature Adele and friends climbing a mountain, posing in a canyon, hanging out around a campfire, and cooling down in the water. There's also a few snaps on what looks an awful lot like a private yacht, and I won't lie—I'm seething with envy.



Back to that aforementioned fourth album! In March, Adele was photographed heading into a recording studio in New York City, as People reported, and unless she's starting a podcast, it seems safe to assume she was working on new music. She wore an understated all black outfit, wearing her hood up and partially covering her face with a scarf, presumably aiming to keep herself—and her new project—out of the spotlight.

Then, on her 31st birthday in May, Adele hinted on Instagram that 30 was on the way. In a jokey caption alongside photos of her birthday celebrations, she told her fans, "31 is going to be a big ol’ year," adding, "Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you." Sure, she might be just a little tired of fans demanding a new record—but it sounds like one's on the way all the same.

