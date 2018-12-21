image
Adele Joined Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Hubb Community Kitchen

The trio I didn't know I needed.

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Yesterday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a private visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, the home of Meghan's first charity initiative that supports victims of last summer's tragic Grenfell Tower fires. Though Meghan and Harry weren't photographed, there is a picture of a completely unexpected celeb who joined the royals on their visit: Adele.

The singer slash angel, who was born in Tottenham, London, also visited the kitchen with Harry and Megs. Royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted a picture of Adele, dressed in a gorgeous green coat, with one of the Hubb Community Kitchen founders Munira Mahmoud.

"Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visited the Hubb Community Kitchen on Thursday," Scobie tweeted. "And they weren’t the only familiar faces at @almanaar—#Justice4Grenfell supporter @Adele stopped by too! Hubb chef (and one of its founders) Munira Mahmoud shared a snap from the pre-holiday event."

The Duchess has made several visits to the kitchen since she launched her first charity cookbook in September. (FYI, she's technically already a best-selling author. You can buy it here.) This was likely her last private event before she and Harry head to Sandringham to celebrate Christmas with the Queen and the rest of the royal family.

