Liam Hemsworth Just Broke His Silence on His Split From Miley Cyrus

It's been a rough 48 hours for Liam Hemsworth. Late Saturday night, news broke that he and Miley Cyrus, his wife of under eight months, have decided to separate. They've been together on and off for 10 years.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus' rep told People over the weekend. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

That's not all, though. Photos of Cyrus on vacation in Italy kissing and cuddling with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, began to circulate, which were taken a few hours before the statement was released. On Monday, Hemsworth broke his silence to Daily Mail Australia while spending time with his brother in Byron Bay, Australia. He looked visibly upset and apparently told the reporter, "You don't understand what it's like."

Cyrus vaguely addressed the split on Instagram by posting a quote on evolution and change.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me "Nature never hurries but it is always on time".... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own....💙"

Here's hoping the pair can somehow move forward from this as friends, at the very least.

