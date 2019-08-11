Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Split After Less Than One Year of Marriage

Sad news for Miley/Liam fans: After less than one year of marriage, the couple has reportedly decided to split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus' rep told People. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Fans started to notice something was up with the couple when Miley posted an Instagram yesterday without her wedding ring on. She's been vacationing in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, who also just split from her husband Brody Jenner.

Miley and Liam wed in a private ceremony back in December and decorated their home with Mr. & Mrs. balloons. Fans found out about it when the couple’s close friend Conrad Carr accidentally leaked the ceremony on his Instagram story. Miley and Liam have been together on and off since 2009 when they met on the set of The Last Song, so this is pretty heartbreaking.

Twitter is devastated as well:

Just trying to have a nice dinner and Miley and Liam go and decide to break up pic.twitter.com/ejXkRWuB3Y — tyler breitfeller (@tbreitfeller) August 11, 2019

I KNOW MILEY AND LIAM DID NOT JUST BREAKUP IM ABOUT TO CRY — 🛰 (@miIeyssavage) August 11, 2019

NO MILEY AND LIAM DID NOT BREAK UP YOU ARE JOKING — angela ☆ (@angelamgx) August 11, 2019

i’m so confused did MILEY CYRUS AND LIAM HEMSWORTH ACTUALLY BREAK UP AGAIN THEY JUST GOT MARRIED WE- — miki (@oceansjonas) August 11, 2019

I am more sad about the Miley / Liam break up than I have been about any of my own break ups — Logan Leavitt (@LoganLeavitt) August 11, 2019

Shocked about the break up of Miley and Liam 🥺💔 — Raisa 🥀 (@thisisraisa10) August 11, 2019

Hopefully the two of them will find happiness moving forward.

