image
Today's Top Stories
1
18 Ways Women Still Aren't Equal to Men
"Just Go With It" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
2
Jennifer Aniston Is "Super Nostalgic" for Friends
image
3
The Tinder Couple Who Don't Have Money Fights
image
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 9 Edition
image
5
Help! Climate Change Is Stressing Me Out

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Split After Less Than One Year of Marriage

image
By Rachel Epstein
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Theo WargoGetty Images

Sad news for Miley/Liam fans: After less than one year of marriage, the couple has reportedly decided to split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus' rep told People. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Fans started to notice something was up with the couple when Miley posted an Instagram yesterday without her wedding ring on. She's been vacationing in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, who also just split from her husband Brody Jenner.

View this post on Instagram

Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Miley and Liam wed in a private ceremony back in December and decorated their home with Mr. & Mrs. balloons. Fans found out about it when the couple’s close friend Conrad Carr accidentally leaked the ceremony on his Instagram story. Miley and Liam have been together on and off since 2009 when they met on the set of The Last Song, so this is pretty heartbreaking.

Twitter is devastated as well:

Hopefully the two of them will find happiness moving forward.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Miley Knows Exactly When She's Going to Have Kids
image
Miley Cyrus's Car Pool Float Is Available to Buy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Miley Cyrus Was Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet What to Know About Brody Jenner's Ex, Kaitlynn
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Five Miley Cyrus Is Living Her Best Life In Italy
image
17 Times Royals Bared Their Legs
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet Um, This Dude Claims Lady Gaga Stole “Shallow”
Invictus Games Sydney 2018 - Day 2 Learn Harry and Meghan's Scottish Titles
image Is Taylor Actually Engaged to Joe Already?
image Michelle Obama's Sage Advice for Meghan Markle
"Just Go With It" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals Jennifer Aniston Is "Super Nostalgic" for Friends
image Caitlyn and Kendall Skip Kylie's 22nd Birthday