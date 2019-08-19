Justin and Hailey Bieber will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in just under a month, after marrying at a New York City courthouse on September 13 last year. They still haven't held a wedding reception, however, delaying their plans as Justin took some time away from the spotlight to prioritize his mental health (plus, coordinating all the celebrities in their social circle proved logistically challenging). But according to TMZ, Justin and Hailey will throw a wedding party very soon—they're "eyeing a date in September," unnamed sources told the website.

Justin and Hailey's relationship seems as strong as ever: Justin posted a sweet photo of the pair on vacation last weekend, while last week, he shared a series of photos of Hailey, captioning them, "I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost with out you. #wifeyappreciationday." Hailey shared the same vacation snap on her page, while earlier this month, she posted an extremely cute photo of the pair kissing while in Tokyo.

The couple's wedding celebration was initially scheduled for February, as Vogue reports, before the plans were scrapped after some guests couldn't make it. (And with high profile, highly scheduled invitees like Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Drake, the Biebers have to give them a date way in advance.)

In Vogue's March issue, Justin revealed the struggles in their marriage, saying, "We don’t want to lose each other. We don’t want to say the wrong thing, and so we’ve been struggling with not expressing our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself, and it’s been really difficult to get her to say what she feels." Hailey told the magazine, "I prayed to feel peace about the decision… I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time."

In late March, Justin explained his decision to take a break from music after touring non-stop since his teenage years, writing on Instagram, "I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be."

And in July, Hailey celebrated a year since the couple got engaged. "1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever," she wrote on Instagram. "Here’s to learning and growing together." Sounds like wedding reception or no, these two are still very much in love.



