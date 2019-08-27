Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' VMAs Performance Gave Twitter Mixed Feelings

It comes as no surprise to anybody who hasn't been living under a rock the past month that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes showed a crazy amount of PDA on the 2019 VMAs stage during their performance of Señorita.

Since the friends-turned-couple released their music video in June, the pair have been kissing and holding hands anywhere the cameras can see them, and they made no exception live tonight. Can we talk about that extremely-close-but-not-quite-kiss?

Much to fans' surprise, Shawn and Camila didn't walk the red carpet together, which didn't exactly help those fake relationship rumors. However, that didn't stop fans from having plenty of ~ feelings ~ about Camila's steamy dance moves and, uh, those stares into each other's eyes. Some fans didn't buy the chemistry, meanwhile others thought they looked super loved up.

Are we about to see sex on stage from Shawn and Camila to prove their relationship is real? #VMAs — Ria (@BarstoolRia) August 27, 2019

Camila and Shawn PDA-ing on stage as if we don’t know that it’s all a PR stunt... #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Azto1ky75y — jacob🃏 (@homosxxual) August 27, 2019

Camila and Shawn in this #VMAs performance pic.twitter.com/EQPup8F2Kt — Carolyn Grace (@lets_saygrace) August 27, 2019

I'm sure Shawn and Camila failed chemistry at high school #VMAs pic.twitter.com/2pKKykPYKn — Theophilus (@teblue) August 27, 2019

CAN SHAWN AND CAMILA WIN THE AWARD ALREADY SO THEY CAN BREAK UP pic.twitter.com/pHd6NpIQ4G — 💸 (@kalaeyalashe) August 27, 2019

shawn mendes after the promo tour for seniorita is over and can finally stop pretending to be dating camila cabello #VMAs pic.twitter.com/8Ghb8Zt9Ao — 🍟 Johnny 🍟 (@ohgodjohnwhy) August 27, 2019

Me after watching Shawn and Camila #MTVVMAs pic.twitter.com/l4lq7i5WlN — Allison Poehling 🍀 (@allie_poehling) August 27, 2019

omg Shawn and Camila look so cute #VMAs pic.twitter.com/008GMvRbFq — - s 💫 (@myrepugaytion) August 27, 2019

Shawn and Camila on stage tonight performing Señorita at the #VMAs 🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/MaATwdFsBi — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) August 27, 2019

LOOK HOW EXCITED JOE JONAS WAS AFTER SHAWN AND CAMILA’S PERFORMANCE. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/dEj7UDaSmm — Jonas News. (@JonasConcerts) August 27, 2019

CAMILA JUST BOOPED SHAWN’S NOSE WITH HER NOSE I AM NOT BREATHING — (no sleep) señorita alyssa (@cabEYomyeggo) August 27, 2019

THEY ARE THE CUTEST PEOPLE EVER WE STAN SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO #VMAs pic.twitter.com/AC32qqyQpI — alondra 11 (@shawnsroadtrip) August 27, 2019

Okay, okay, they're cute.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

