Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' VMAs Performance Gave Twitter Mixed Feelings

It comes as no surprise to anybody who hasn't been living under a rock the past month that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes showed a crazy amount of PDA on the 2019 VMAs stage during their performance of Señorita.
Since the friends-turned-couple released their music video in June, the pair have been kissing and holding hands anywhere the cameras can see them, and they made no exception live tonight. Can we talk about that extremely-close-but-not-quite-kiss?
Much to fans' surprise, Shawn and Camila didn't walk the red carpet together, which didn't exactly help those fake relationship rumors. However, that didn't stop fans from having plenty of ~ feelings ~ about Camila's steamy dance moves and, uh, those stares into each other's eyes. Some fans didn't buy the chemistry, meanwhile others thought they looked super loved up.
Okay, okay, they're cute.
