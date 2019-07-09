A few things come to mind when I think of Camila Cabello. Most recently, it's the rumors surfacing about her potential love affair with Shawn Mendes when the singer was spotted hugged up with him (Is he Bae or not? We all want to know.) What is not up for question is the former Fifth Harmony member has amazing vocals, and naturally beautiful, extra-long, dark brown hair. I just gushed over her gorgeous face-framing layers and curtain bangs, which has been her signature style for the past few years.

For the first time ever, the 22-year-old decided to depart from her dark brown mermaid hair. Cabello transformed into a full-on blonde, showing off her wet-styled platinum hair, and I'm honestly not even sure who I'm looking at anymore. Cabello, that you?

She captioned the pic: "what should her name be? 🧐🧐🧐🧐 find you again vid is out tomorrow." The major hair switch-up is in promotion of her new music video "Find U Again" dropping very shortly, and her fans are really feeling the blonde. "I’m sorry, WHAT? My brain just imploded and I’m LIVING for this look. L I V I N GGGGGG," one commented. "That’s it, I’m going blonde," another wrote. Honestly, same.

This new style was created by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who gave us a little sneak peak with the photo caption: "Who’s ready for Camilas new look?"

Cabello's stunning makeup look to go with her chic "I-just-stepped-out-the-shower" hair was mastered by the talented Ash K Holm.

You know what they say: nothing lasts forever. Blonde Cabello was good while it lasted, but the singer has quickly reverted back to brown, as she's posted recent pics of her normal style on Instagram since this look we were all loving last night. This is clearly a wig, which makes me want a wig, and wonder—would you ever wear a wig? I'm seriously considering spicing up my life with one this summer.

