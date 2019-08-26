A few weeks after confirming his split from Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner officially has a new girlfriend: model Josie Canseco, according to E! News. After his 36th birthday last Wednesday, Brody threw a huge party Saturday at the Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City. An unnamed source at the party told E! News that the pair were all over each other all night—and that Brody even referred to the 22-year-old as his girlfriend.

According to said unnamed source, Brody and Josie were "very affectionate throughout the night," and when Josie joined the Hills star on stage (he played a DJ set), he introduced her as his "girlfriend." What's more, the new couple spent the entirety of Brody's actual birthday together, with a sushi lunch, a romantic beach walk, and dinner at TAO Los Angeles. Here's the kicker: Brody's mom, Linda Thompson, his brother, Brandon Jenner, and Josie's mom, Jessica Canseco, were all present at TAO—which sounds like the couple are already pretty committed to each other.

"Things appear to be serious between Brody and Josie," another source told E!News. "As they exited dinner at TAO, Brody told photographers he's not exactly single when asked how he's enjoying the single life."



As for Brody and ex Kaitlynn, who's now dating Miley Cyrus after her split from Liam Hemsworth, the two sound like they're on great terms. For a start, Kaitlynn and Miley sent Brody a huge weed gift package for his birthday (the gift tag read, "WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday! Love you!"), which Brody shared on his Instagram story.

What's more, Brody posted a long statement defending Kaitlynn from online criticism after news of her relationship with Miley broke. "There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much," he wrote on Instagram. "Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life."

"We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness," Brody continued. A very good point—plus, Kaitlynn, Miley, Brody, and Josie all seem pretty happy with the way things turned out!

