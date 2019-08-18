Shortly after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their decision to separate, the singer was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

Brody and Kaitlynn announced their split about a week before Miley and Liam. Kaitlynn faced backlash following the photos with Miley.

This weekend, Brody took to Instagram to issue a statement defending Kaitlynn and calling for the backlash to end.

Brody Jenner is not here for the negativity his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, has faced of late, particularly tied to her recent hang outs with Miley Cyrus.

Brody and Kaitlynn split earlier this month after a year of marriage (albeit, not the legally-binding sort). About a week after Brody and Kaitlynn called it quits, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shook the world and destroyed our collective believe in true love by announcing that they were also separating after eight months of marriage and about a decade of on- and off-again romance.

Shortly after Miley and Liam's announcement, the singer was spotted kissing Kaitlynn, who faced backlash online. This weekend, Brody took to Instagram to share a statement on the issue, in which he called for the negativity against Kaitlynn to end.

He wrote:

"There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for six years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same six years. Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness."

The moral of the story: Let Kaitlynn (and Miley) live, please.

