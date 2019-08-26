image
Today's Top Stories
1
Emma Stone Is Cruella de Vil
image
2
How Stitch Fix Revolutionized Shopping for Me
image
3
All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
4
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
image
5
Make Sure to Request These Songs at Your Wedding

Megan Thee Stallion Says the Next Phase of Hot Girl Summer Is Hot Girl Semester

Megan's juggling her music career with a college degree.

image
By Emily Dixon
Streetz Fest 2019
Prince WilliamsGetty Images

This summer, without question, belonged to Megan Thee Stallion—and let's be honest, so will fall, and winter, and spring, and next summer. So colossal is her music career, in fact, that you might not realize she's balancing the whole thing with getting her college degree in health administration from Texas Southern University. Yes, that's right: Meg released Make It Hot, and Tina Snow, and Fever, and latest single Hot Girl Summer all while studying at the same time, which makes me feel extremely bad about spending all my time at university either in the library or asleep.

Anyway, Megan took over the @TwitterMusic account Sunday night, sharing her tips to have a #HotGirlSemester. Her advice? Invest in a planner, sit in the front row of your classes, dress up a few times a week, do assignments well before the deadline, and the key one: "STOP PROCRASTINATING."

Meg also revealed her dream collaborator—Beyoncé, of course—and said she'd love to make music with Ariana Grande, too, tweeting, "She has an amazing voice." If anyone can make all of the above happen in the same amount of time it takes you to clear your inbox, it's absolutely Hot Girl Meg.

Back to college: That's where Megan's rap career really started, she told the Fader. "When you go to college you can just be whoever you wanna be. So I got there and I’m like, Yeah, I’ma rapper," she said. “One day I was at this party, and these dudes was freestyling and I was like, I could rap, and they was like, No you can’t," she continued, at which point she promptly dropped some bars to prove them wrong. "They was like Oh! So then everybody around school knew me as Thee Stallion. And she could rap."

As for her degree, which she's finishing online? She's going to open "a string of assisted living facilities around [Houston] with her rap money, and hire her classmates to run them," according to the Fader, an ambition formed by seeing her grandmother care for her great-grandmother "at a time of life when both of them should have been able to take it easy." Yet another reason to worship at the altar of Tina Snow, as if you didn't have enough already.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
image
#HotGirlSummer, Explained

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals A. Rod Gave J. Lo Strip Club Advice for 'Hustlers'
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS Lara Spencer Is Sorry for Her Prince George Joke
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cast Of "The Hills" Visits "Extra" Brody Jenner Has a New Girlfriend
"A Simple Favor" New York Premiere Ryan Shared *So Many* Unflattering Pics of Blake
The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2019 Sundance Film Festival - Day 1 Awkwafina on Those 'Little Mermaid' Casting Rumors
Trooping The Colour 2019 Why Charlotte Is More Outgoing Than George
Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Northern Ireland - Day Two Why Will & Kate Will Have to Do Tons of Paperwork
image Emma Stone Is Cruella de Vil
Royal Family Members Attend Crathie Kirk Church Kate Middleton Wears Michael Kors to Church
The Duke Of Sussex Visits Sheffield Fans Were Delighted to See Prince Harry at Wembley