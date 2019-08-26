Megan Thee Stallion Says the Next Phase of Hot Girl Summer Is Hot Girl Semester

This summer, without question, belonged to Megan Thee Stallion—and let's be honest, so will fall, and winter, and spring, and next summer. So colossal is her music career, in fact, that you might not realize she's balancing the whole thing with getting her college degree in health administration from Texas Southern University. Yes, that's right: Meg released Make It Hot, and Tina Snow, and Fever, and latest single Hot Girl Summer all while studying at the same time, which makes me feel extremely bad about spending all my time at university either in the library or asleep.

Anyway, Megan took over the @TwitterMusic account Sunday night, sharing her tips to have a #HotGirlSemester. Her advice? Invest in a planner, sit in the front row of your classes, dress up a few times a week, do assignments well before the deadline, and the key one: "STOP PROCRASTINATING."

Meg also revealed her dream collaborator—Beyoncé, of course—and said she'd love to make music with Ariana Grande, too, tweeting, "She has an amazing voice." If anyone can make all of the above happen in the same amount of time it takes you to clear your inbox, it's absolutely Hot Girl Meg.

My tips to having a Hot Girl Semester 🔥 — Hot Girl Meg 🔥 (@TwitterMusic) August 26, 2019

Get yourself a damn PLANNER ! — Hot Girl Meg 🔥 (@TwitterMusic) August 26, 2019

STOP PROCRASTINATING — Hot Girl Meg 🔥 (@TwitterMusic) August 26, 2019

Back to college: That's where Megan's rap career really started, she told the Fader. "When you go to college you can just be whoever you wanna be. So I got there and I’m like, Yeah, I’ma rapper," she said. “One day I was at this party, and these dudes was freestyling and I was like, I could rap, and they was like, No you can’t," she continued, at which point she promptly dropped some bars to prove them wrong. "They was like Oh! So then everybody around school knew me as Thee Stallion. And she could rap."

As for her degree, which she's finishing online? She's going to open "a string of assisted living facilities around [Houston] with her rap money, and hire her classmates to run them," according to the Fader, an ambition formed by seeing her grandmother care for her great-grandmother "at a time of life when both of them should have been able to take it easy." Yet another reason to worship at the altar of Tina Snow, as if you didn't have enough already.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here