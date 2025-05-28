Miley Cyrus Goes Cowboy Couture in Feathered Chaps and an Archival Mugler Bra Made of Turquoise Stones
Wild horse girl summer has officially begun.
In 2024, Beyoncé released her Cowboy Carter album and a Western-inspired aesthetic to match. Bella Hadid hard-launched her cowboy girlfriend status and began dressing the part. And designers like Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren made 10-gallon hats the focal point of their runway collections. To put it plainly: It was the year of the horse girl.
This year, however, the aesthetic has evolved dramatically. The look is no longer defined by American Girl Doll riding boots and barn jackets—nay (neigh), 2025 is all about the wild horse girl. It all started when Beyoncé made assless chaps the focal point of her summer tour, debuting dozens of cheeky styles in a matter of days.
Around the same time, Julia Fox brought the aesthetic to Coachella, in butt-baring leather shorts and a corset. And this week, Miley Cyrus officially threw her (cowboy) hat into the ring.
Ahead of her June 8 Governors Ball performance, Cyrus gave fans a sneak peek at what may very well be her concert costuming. Though her Something Beautiful press tour looks have been "surprisingly demure," the pop star set all that aside, reviving her famously naked Bangers aesthetic.
The look was Horse Girl: Unbridled, with Cyrus sporting an archival ensemble from one of Thierry Mugler's most celebrated collections. She went full cowboy couture, in an elaborate turquoise bra and matching chaps covered in aqua feathers.
Both pieces hailed from Mugler's Spring 1992 collection, "Les Cowboys." Beyoncé has pulled from this collection numerous times over the years, most recently wearing an ornate bodysuit and chaps for her Cowboy Carter vinyl cover shoot.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
