In 2024, Beyoncé released her Cowboy Carter album and a Western-inspired aesthetic to match. Bella Hadid hard-launched her cowboy girlfriend status and began dressing the part. And designers like Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren made 10-gallon hats the focal point of their runway collections. To put it plainly: It was the year of the horse girl.

This year, however, the aesthetic has evolved dramatically. The look is no longer defined by American Girl Doll riding boots and barn jackets—nay (neigh), 2025 is all about the wild horse girl. It all started when Beyoncé made assless chaps the focal point of her summer tour, debuting dozens of cheeky styles in a matter of days.

Beyoncé wore gold fringe chaps and a matching bodysuit on the first day of her Cowboy Carter tour. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Around the same time, Julia Fox brought the aesthetic to Coachella, in butt-baring leather shorts and a corset. And this week, Miley Cyrus officially threw her (cowboy) hat into the ring.

Ahead of her June 8 Governors Ball performance, Cyrus gave fans a sneak peek at what may very well be her concert costuming. Though her Something Beautiful press tour looks have been "surprisingly demure," the pop star set all that aside, reviving her famously naked Bangers aesthetic.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) A photo posted by on

The look was Horse Girl: Unbridled, with Cyrus sporting an archival ensemble from one of Thierry Mugler's most celebrated collections. She went full cowboy couture, in an elaborate turquoise bra and matching chaps covered in aqua feathers.

Both pieces hailed from Mugler's Spring 1992 collection, "Les Cowboys." Beyoncé has pulled from this collection numerous times over the years, most recently wearing an ornate bodysuit and chaps for her Cowboy Carter vinyl cover shoot.

A model debuted the look in 1991 during Thierry Mugler's Spring 1992 Ready-to-Wear runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wild horse girl summer has officially begun.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors