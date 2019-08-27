Earlier this week, Blake Lively rang in her thirty-second birthday, but the fact that her actual birthday has already passed doesn't mean that the outpouring of love from her friends and family is over just yet. On the big day, Blake's husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, paid tribute to his wife by continuing his tradition of trolling her with unflattering pictures on his Instagram (though, when you look like Blake Lively, the "unflattering" pics aren't really that bad).

Close friend Gigi Hadid also took to the 'gram today to share her own personal birthday wishes, and—probably to Blake's relief—her post was as pretty as it was precious:

Sharing what looks to be a candid photo of the duo taken on a vintage-style disposable camera (by, from caption, we can assume was taken by one of Blake's daughters!), Gigi had nothing but high praise for the birthday girl on her special day. "I just want to say how grateful and lucky I am to have a friend like you, B," Gigi's caption gushed. "You are a real one and inspire me in so many ways."

From the looks of it, the feeling is mutual; Gigi and Blake have become very, very close friends over the past few years to the point that Blake has even taken a cue from her husband and trolled her bestie on Instagram a number of times. But the actress put the teasing on hold to show Gigi some love on her twenty-fourth birthday earlier this year.

"You love and celebrate others. You build people up rather than tearing them down," shared Blake about the supermodel back in April. "You work so hard. You have so much appreciation. You're present. And kind."

What a caption. What a friendship!

