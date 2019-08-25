Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
Ryan Reynolds Shares a Gallery of Unflattering Pictures of Blake Lively for Her Birthday

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
"A Simple Favor" New York Premiere
Steven FerdmanGetty Images
    • In addition to the just because trolling Blake and Ryan do year-round, the couple has a tradition of posting troll-tastic birthday tributes for each other.
      • This year, Ryan kept the tradition alive with an entire Instagram gallery of unflattering photos of his wife, including shots of Blake with her eyes closed, making weird faces, or cut out of the frame.

        Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a very special relationship. They are deeply, madly in love. They are each other's biggest fans—and they are also each other's biggest trolls.

        The beloved Hollywood couple has a long history of trolling each other (in the most playful, loving ways, of course). While there's no day that's off limits for Blake and Ryan trolling, they do have a tradition of trolling each other every year on their respective birthdays and guess what? Today is Blake's.

        To help his wife celebrate the big 3-2, Ryan shared not just one photo, but an entire Instagram gallery of unflattering pictures of her, including several with her eyes closed, some in which she is blurry and out of focus, and even one where she's cut out of the frame (a very traditional Blake/Ryan troll).

        Take a look for yourself:

        View this post on Instagram

        Happy Birthday, @blakelively.

        A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

        "Happy Birthday, @blakelively," Ryan wrote in the post's simple caption.

        US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-POKEMON
        ANGELA WEISSGetty Images

        Ryan's birthday is October 23, so mark your calendar to check for Blake's retaliation.

