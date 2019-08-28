Rear View Of Woman Looking At Modern Building While Swimming In Infinity Pool Against Clear Sky During Sunset
John Legend Proved He's a Good Instagram Husband After Chrissy Teigen Called Him Out

He even achieved a "You're doing amazing, sweetie."

image
By Emily Dixon
Pianists Lang Lang & Gina Alice Cocktail Wedding
Kristy SparowGetty Images

Many of us are familiar with the pain and suffering of a photographically selfish partner. Sure, your love interest might be kind, funny, endlessly loving and supportive of all you do—but ask them to photograph your flawless outfit and they take one grudging snap before handing back your phone and insisting you stop posing in the middle of a busy public sidewalk. Like I said: selfish!

Even Chrissy Teigen is not immune, posting a pointed Instagram caption over the weekend to share her sorrows. Alongside a cute selfie with the eternally adorable Luna, Chrissy wrote, "I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience. but it’s okay. such is the life I chose." Just in case her target wasn't clear, she added, "(To john)."

John wasn't delighted with the accusation, as evidenced by his comment: a simple "Wow." Still, it looks like he heard Chrissy loud and clear, and is finally taking steps to become a certified Good Instagram Husband. Over the past few days, he's posted a series of gorgeous photos of Chrissy; most recently, he captured her in an artfully draped bronze gown, angles and lighting and ambiance all perfect. To drive the point home, he captioned it, "My wife is beauuuuuutiful #goodinstagramhusband." Fine, John. You have earned the title.

View this post on Instagram

My wife is beauuuuuutiful #goodinstagramhusband

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Kris Jenner happened to agree, by the way, commenting, "You're doing amazing sweetie!!!" To be fair, once you get a "You're doing amazing, sweetie" from the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, it's probably safe to say you're doing well.

