Meghan Markle Wrote About Her "Brutal" Early Years in an Old Blog Post on The Tig

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Now that she's a royal, Meghan Markle has had to make some sacrifices—like forfeiting her personal social media accounts and shutting down her lifestyle blog, The Tig.
    • Even though Meghan deleted her accounts when she and Harry got engaged, things on the internet are never really, totally gone and some super sleuths have unearthed an old blog post in which the Duchess of Sussex talked about her younger years and dealing with high school cliques.
      • According to Express, Meghan wrote that her 20s were "brutal" and that her teen years were even worse.

        For royals, great power (of fashion and charitable influence, at least) comes with great responsibility (like the responsibility to appease Queen Elizabeth and stay off social media in a personal capacity).

        So, when Meghan Markle got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, she dutifully deleted her Instagram account and her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and prepared to dedicated her life to royal work.

        But, on the internet, nothing is ever really gone forever and super sleuths have unearthed old Meghan posts. In one particularly candid vintage Meghan blog post recently shared by Express, the Duchess of Sussex opened up her "brutal" 20s and "even worse" teens.

        The British publication reports that Meghan wrote:

        "My 20s were brutal—a constant battle with myself, judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/ as hip/ as smart/ as 'whatever' as everyone else. My teens were even worse—grappling with how to fit in, and what that even meant. My high school had cliques: the black girls and white girls, the Filipino and Latina girls. Being biracial, I fell somewhere in between. Everyday during lunch, I busied myself with meetings—French club, student body, whatever one could possibly do between noon and 1pm—I was there. Not so that I was more involved, but so that I wouldn’t have to eat alone."

        Meghan's real-life Mean Girls situation is heartbreaking to even read about, but clearly she grew into a confident, amazing woman.

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
