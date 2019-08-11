As a prominent public figure, Meghan Markle sometimes has to deal with people and companies using her likeness (without permission) to promote products and ideas she doesn't necessarily support.

Recently, Meghan has been forced to fight back against a company selling weight loss pills.

The company has reportedly gone so far as to fabricate quotes from Meghan endorsing the product.

Meghan Markle is a strong, beautiful, amazing woman and, unsurprisingly, there are plenty of people out there who are trying to take advantage of (and profit from) that innate awesomeness.

Meghan's latest battle with these taker types revolves around her fitness routine.

In her recent guest-edited issue of Vogue, Meghan revealed that she's a fan of a "high-energy, cardio-based mat workout" and there are reports that she's been doing baby yoga with Archie.

A group of scammers have tried to co-opt Meghan's image, body, and voice to sell diet pills, claiming that the Duchess of Sussex turned to supplements to lose weight after giving birth to Archie.

According to The Sun, one advertisement for the pills ("Keto Weight Loss” tablets, apparently) asserted that the product is Meghan's "passion project" since she is "obsessed over her weight."

Eye. Roll.

Another of the ads even featured a fully fabricated quote from Meghan that read, "Post pregnancy my body had lost its shape. But, with keto body tone, I came back."

A third ad for the line featured yet another (and even more detailed and audacious) fake quote from Meghan that read, "All my life I’ve been passionate about taking care of my weight due to the pressures of Hollywood to stay young and look fit. For the last 10 years I’ve been traveling the world and sourcing organic ingredients and weight loss remedies."

Buckingham Palace is fighting back against the misleading (and, you know, patently false) advertisements, according to The Sun.

"This is obviously not true and an illegal use of the Duchess’ name for advertising purpose," a royal source told the Sunday Mirror. "We will follow our normal course of action."

