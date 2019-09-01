Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
Shop This Affordable Replica of Meghan Markle's Roksanda Athena Dress from Her Australian Tour

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 4
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Any time a member of the royal family steps out in public wearing or using a thing, people clamor to buy said thing.
    • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, in particular, are style icons and everything they wear sells out right away.
      • Sometimes, the duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex wear designer duds that are well outside of the price range of the average person—like Meghan's Roksanda Athena dress from her 2018 trip to Australia—but here's an affordable replica of the look.

        This fall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (and their little bundle of joy, Archie Harrison) will embark on their official royal tour of South Africa and the world will be watching.

        A royal tour means a ton of back-to-back royal engagements and a full wardrobe of new royal looks to enjoy from Meghan. If Meghan's tour of Australia and New Zealand is any indication, she's going to be wearing an amazing series designer dresses (probably with a ton of navy blue).

        Those designer looks, amazing as they are, are not in the price range of normal humans. As an example, let's look to the two-toned blue Roksanda Athena, pleated crepe midi dress that Meghan wore to visit the Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney last October. That gown retails for $1,295 (but, thanks to the steep price tag, it's still available, if you have an extra thousand+ dollars to splash out for it).

        A reminder of the look, in case you need it:

        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 4
        Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

        The always-amazing royal fashion 'gram Regal Replikate has found an actually-affordable replica of the dress though.

        The replica is a Hobbs London dress known as the Helenora. It retails for $125 (but sometimes runs on sale for much less, according to Regal Replikate's original post on the dress).

        The Hobbs London look has short sleeves, whereas Meghan's Roksanda dress was sleeveless, and the lighter blue is a little more vibrant, but the overall impression of the dress is definitely similar to Meghan's look.

        image
        BUY IT
        Hobbs London

        The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends 100 Women In Finance Gala Dinner
        Buy an £80 Replica of Kate's Iconic Gucci Gown
        image
        All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
        Commonwealth Day 2019 This Meghan Markle Dress Is Available to Buy
        image
        Our Favorite Pippa Middleton Outfits of All Time
