Any time a member of the royal family steps out in public wearing or using a thing, people clamor to buy said thing.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, in particular, are style icons and everything they wear sells out right away.

Sometimes, the duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex wear designer duds that are well outside of the price range of the average person—like Meghan's Roksanda Athena dress from her 2018 trip to Australia—but here's an affordable replica of the look.

This fall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (and their little bundle of joy, Archie Harrison) will embark on their official royal tour of South Africa and the world will be watching.

A royal tour means a ton of back-to-back royal engagements and a full wardrobe of new royal looks to enjoy from Meghan. If Meghan's tour of Australia and New Zealand is any indication, she's going to be wearing an amazing series designer dresses (probably with a ton of navy blue).

Those designer looks, amazing as they are, are not in the price range of normal humans. As an example, let's look to the two-toned blue Roksanda Athena, pleated crepe midi dress that Meghan wore to visit the Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney last October. That gown retails for $1,295 (but, thanks to the steep price tag, it's still available, if you have an extra thousand+ dollars to splash out for it).

A reminder of the look, in case you need it:

The always-amazing royal fashion 'gram Regal Replikate has found an actually-affordable replica of the dress though.

The replica is a Hobbs London dress known as the Helenora. It retails for $125 (but sometimes runs on sale for much less, according to Regal Replikate's original post on the dress).

The Hobbs London look has short sleeves, whereas Meghan's Roksanda dress was sleeveless, and the lighter blue is a little more vibrant, but the overall impression of the dress is definitely similar to Meghan's look.

