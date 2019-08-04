image
Today's Top Stories
1
Will You Watch Felicity Huffman in 'Otherhood'?
image
2
Shop (Our) Meghan Markle Birthday Wish List
image
3
'City of Girls' Lives Up to the Hype
New York Fashion Week - Street Style - Day 5
4
17 Watches That Double as Arm Candy
image
5
What Running 22,000 Miles Taught Me About my Body

Meghan Markle Had to Memorize the Most Complicated Curtsying Rules When She Became Royal

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS
ADRIAN DENNISGetty Images
  • The British royal family is known for having all kinds of rules, protocols, and etiquette procedures to follow.
    • When she married Prince Harry and joined the royal family, Meghan Markle was tasked with learning all of those rules.
      • According to royal expert and commentator Omid Scobie, one of the most complicated sets of rules Meghan had to memorize involved curtsy etiquette. Scobie explained the ins and outs of royal curtsy rules in a new interview with Katie Couric.

        Think marrying into literal royalty sounds like a rom-com fairytale come to life? Well, the real-life version includes way more homework than Disney princesses ever seem to go through.

        Meghan Markle learned that firsthand when she married Prince Harry and had to memorize a bonkers list of royal etiquette rules, including some seriously complicated curtsying protocol.

        In a new interview with Katie Couric, royal expert and commentator Omid Scobie broke down the way family hierarchy impacts who curtsies to whom. Here's how Scobie explains it:

        Those traditions can be quite hard to follow for us Brits too! Take hierarchy. Meghan has to curtsy to members of the royal family that are more senior than Harry, including The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, William and Kate. Sounds easy enough, right? But this is where it gets confusing, as the order of succession also has nothing to do with it. For example, if Harry is also in the room then Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie must curtsy for Meghan. But if he’s not, then she must do it for them. I could list several more of these but our heads will start to spin!

        So basically: Anyone senior to Harry (like the Queen, for an obvious example), Meghan has to curtsy to, all of the time. But, when it comes to royals who are junior to Harry, it all depends on if he's in the room too. If he is, Meghan is essentially elevated to his rank. If he's not, she has to bow down.

        Head spinning? Mine too.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The East Midlands
        Why the Queen Let Kate Break a Balmoral Rule
        image
        Meghan Markle Is the Top Royal Style Influencer
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019 Wait: Meghan Isn't Inviting Kate to Her Birthday?
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3 Meghan's Birthday Messages from the Royal Family
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex Prince Harry's Birthday Message for Meghan Markle
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3 How Will Meghan Markle Celebrate Her 38th Birthday
        princess charlotte godmother sophie snuggs Princess Charlotte's Godmother Honors Her
        image Shop (Our) Meghan Markle Birthday Wish List
        image Replica of Kate Middleton's Engagement Ring Is $33
        image Why Meghan and Harry Unfollowed Everyone on Insta
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Launch King's Cup Regatta Kate Middleton
        image Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Ask Us to ID Causes