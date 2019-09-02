Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
Keith Urban Just Covered Taylor Swift's 'Lover' and Taylor Called It "Flawless"

"This is so beautiful," Taylor wrote on Instagram.

image
By Emily Dixon
Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Toronto - Night 1
George Pimentel/LP5Getty Images

You know who's not going to let you forget that Taylor Swift is country? Keith Urban, who's toured, performed, and recorded with the country-turned-pop-but-still-country-at-heart superstar. And what better way to do that than to perform a very country cover of 'Lover'?

As Billboard reports, Keith performed at the Washington State Fair Saturday—and just had to slot in a little bit of Taylor. Sharing the video on Twitter and Instagram, he captioned it, "Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written.... and a HUGE thx to my band as well- we didn’t get to rehearse so.... this is us fully winging it." That's some pretty impressive winging, Keith and co!

Naturally, Taylor was delighted: On Twitter, she wrote, "MY HEART EXPLODED INTO CONFETTI HEARTS THANK YOU," with a series of heart emojis and crying emojis just to really express the emotion. And she didn't stop there—she posted a video of the performance on her Instagram story, writing, "Keith Urban covering Lover flawlessly. I am screaming. This is so beautiful."

By the way, this isn't the first time Keith's praised the single. After its release, he tweeted, "Huge shoutout today to @taylorswift13 on the SUPERB new single LOVER. When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the “art” of making music." In response, Taylor tweeted, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME THIS IS THE NICEST THING ANYONE HAS EVER SAID - you’re just the best and so kind to say this." Anyone else find this friendship positively adorable?

As for Lover the album, it's only gone and broken a major record, according to Billboard. It hit the number one spot on the album charts, making it Taylor's sixth number one album; what's more, after selling 679,000 copies in a week, Taylor became the "first woman to have six different albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week," matching Eminem's record. Taylor: Might I suggest you, Joe, Keith, and Nicole crack open a bottle or two to celebrate?

