You know who's not going to let you forget that Taylor Swift is country? Keith Urban, who's toured, performed, and recorded with the country-turned-pop-but-still-country-at-heart superstar. And what better way to do that than to perform a very country cover of 'Lover'?
As Billboard reports, Keith performed at the Washington State Fair Saturday—and just had to slot in a little bit of Taylor. Sharing the video on Twitter and Instagram, he captioned it, "Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written.... and a HUGE thx to my band as well- we didn’t get to rehearse so.... this is us fully winging it." That's some pretty impressive winging, Keith and co!
Naturally, Taylor was delighted: On Twitter, she wrote, "MY HEART EXPLODED INTO CONFETTI HEARTS THANK YOU," with a series of heart emojis and crying emojis just to really express the emotion. And she didn't stop there—she posted a video of the performance on her Instagram story, writing, "Keith Urban covering Lover flawlessly. I am screaming. This is so beautiful."
By the way, this isn't the first time Keith's praised the single. After its release, he tweeted, "Huge shoutout today to @taylorswift13 on the SUPERB new single LOVER. When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the “art” of making music." In response, Taylor tweeted, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME THIS IS THE NICEST THING ANYONE HAS EVER SAID - you’re just the best and so kind to say this." Anyone else find this friendship positively adorable?
As for Lover the album, it's only gone and broken a major record, according to Billboard. It hit the number one spot on the album charts, making it Taylor's sixth number one album; what's more, after selling 679,000 copies in a week, Taylor became the "first woman to have six different albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week," matching Eminem's record. Taylor: Might I suggest you, Joe, Keith, and Nicole crack open a bottle or two to celebrate?
