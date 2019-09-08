Alisha Goldstein And Jane Smith Agency Presents La Detresse SS20 'Acid Drop' By Alana Hadid And Emily Perlstein In Partnership With Casamigos At The Fleur Room
Prince Harry Is "Especially Proud" of His Plan to Honor Princess Diana During His Tour of Africa

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • In less than two weeks, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their newborn son, Archie Harrison, will embark on their first royal tour as a family, visiting Africa.
    • This week, Buckingham Palace released details about the couple's plans and itinerary in a post on their official Sussex Royal Instagram account.
      • According to the post, Harry is "especially proud" to continue his late mother, Princess Diana's, legacy "as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines."

        We are officially less than two weeks away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's (and baby Archie's!) royal tour of Africa.

        It feels like we've been waiting forever (and then some) for the highly-anticipated trip and to see the work Harry and Meghan do during their engagements/the amazing wardrobe Meghan has pulled for Royal Tour No. 2.

        This week, Buckingham Palace released details about Harry and Meghan's plans for and itinerary on the tour, including details about the sweet way Harry will be working to honor and carry on his late mother, Princess Diana's, legacy during the trip.

        "The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines," the palace explained in a post on the couple's official Sussex Royal Instagram account.

        View this post on Instagram

        Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham - Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        "In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment," the Palace wrote, touching on some of the issues Harry and Meghan will be focusing on during the trip. "This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa."

        Other engagements teased in the post include: Meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, joining "Waves for Change" on Monwabisi Beach, a trip to Malawi for Harry to check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks, and opportunities for Meghan to work with local organizations to "promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership."

        We. Can't. Wait.

