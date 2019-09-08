Prince Harry Is "Especially Proud" of His Plan to Honor Princess Diana During His Tour of Africa

In less than two weeks, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their newborn son, Archie Harrison, will embark on their first royal tour as a family, visiting Africa.

This week, Buckingham Palace released details about the couple's plans and itinerary in a post on their official Sussex Royal Instagram account.

According to the post, Harry is "especially proud" to continue his late mother, Princess Diana's, legacy "as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines."

This week, Buckingham Palace released details about Harry and Meghan's plans for and itinerary on the tour, including details about the sweet way Harry will be working to honor and carry on his late mother, Princess Diana's, legacy during the trip.

"The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines," the palace explained in a post on the couple's official Sussex Royal Instagram account.

"In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment," the Palace wrote, touching on some of the issues Harry and Meghan will be focusing on during the trip. "This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa."

Other engagements teased in the post include: Meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, joining "Waves for Change" on Monwabisi Beach, a trip to Malawi for Harry to check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks, and opportunities for Meghan to work with local organizations to "promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership."

