All the Times Meghan Markle Has Channeled Princess Diana

Now that she's stepping out for royal events, it's no surprise that Meghan Markle is channeling Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana. Diana was a style icon, after all. The Suits actress has actually been dressing like Diana since way before she even met Prince Harry. Here are all the times Meghan has channeled Diana's style.
On March 12, Meghan joined the royal family for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey. The event was her first official outing with the queen and she channeled Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, for the occasion.
Meghan wore a gorgeous white coat by Amanda Wakeley, a British designer who was one of Diana's favorites.
When Meghan and Harry visited Edinburgh Castle in February 2018, she wore a green plaid Burberry coat that resembled the green plaid dress Diana wore to the Highland Games in Bute in 1987.
On December 1, 2017, Meghan Markle attended the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day Charity Fair at Nottingham Contemporary wearing an ankle-length navy overcoat. It bore a striking resemblance to a similar coat Diana wore Devonport on February 11, 1991.
In September 2017, Meghan dressed casually in a white button-down shirt and distressed jeans at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. Diana wore an almost-identical low-key outfit during 1997 visit to Bosnia.
In January 2017, Meghan visited Delhi and Mumbai to volunteer her time and work with young girls. During the trip, Meghan wore a traditional bindi—Princess Diana also wore one when she visited India in 1992 for a charitable mission.
For a July 2016 appearance on the Today Show—right around the time she met Harry—Meghan wore a bright red dress with a plunging v-shaped neckline. Diana wore a similar (albeit darker and longer) gown to a gala dinner in Washington DC in October 1990.
In 2014, Meghan wore a stunning, floor-length teal gown to the Elton John AID's Foundation's 13th Annual Enduring Vision Benefit. She still wasn't a future duchess at this point, but Meghan's gown looked a lot like the dress Diana wore to the Haunted premiere on October 26, 1995.
Meghan Markle wore this long-sleeved, blue lace mini-dress to USA Network's and The Moth's Storytelling Tour, A More Perfect Union: Stories of Prejudice and Power. Even though it was years before she met Prince Harry, she was already channeling Diana, who wore a similar dress to The Royal Albert Hall for a gala performance of La Boheme on February 1, 1996.