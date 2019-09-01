Later this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on their second official royal tour, this time to Africa.

The Sussex Royal account also shared additional details about the upcoming trip.

In addition to all of the good he and Meghan will get to do on the tour, Harry says he's excited for the chance to introduce his wife and son to a part of the world that means so much to him.

In Harry's own words:

"In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon." - The Duke



The Sussex Royal account also revealed that Harry, Meghan, and Archie will visit South Africa together and that Harry will also be visiting Malawi, Angola, and Botswana, during the trip.

"Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change," Sussex Royal wrote in the remainder of the post's caption. "As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations."

Counting down until this tour and crossing our fingers that Harry and Meghan take control of the Sussex Royal Instagram during the trip.

