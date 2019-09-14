image
Kate Middleton Starred in Her School Musical When She Was 11 Years Old—And There's Video to Prove It

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS
TOBY MELVILLEGetty Images
  • Long before she became world-famous as a royal, Kate Middleton proved she could have earned fame for another talent: Singing.
    • Footage of Kate starring as Eliza Dolittle in a school production of the iconic musical My Fair Lady is making the rounds on social media.
      • In the clip, Kate sings "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" from the famous show.

        Before she was a member of the royal family, Kate Middleton was just a kid, going to school and spending her nights and weekends doing regular kid activities—like starring in the school musical.

        In a vintage clip that's currently making the rounds on social media, Kate is seen playing Eliza Dolittle in her school's production of My Fair Lady. Kate sang "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" from the iconic musical and we have to say, she nailed it.

        Kate is just 11-years-old in the clip, according to royal Instagram Tea Time With the Cambridges, which shared the incredible video this week.

        "No better way to start your weekend then with an adorable video of our Duchess at just 11-years-old performing in ‘My Fair Lady’ at her school! 😍," the royal fan account wrote in the clip's caption. "Catherine was always very active in the arts and drama department and the result has been some very adorable videos of her from that time!"

        Watch for yourself:

        Can we formally request an encore from adult Kate? Pretty please?

