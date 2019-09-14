Long before she became world-famous as a royal, Kate Middleton proved she could have earned fame for another talent: Singing.

Footage of Kate starring as Eliza Dolittle in a school production of the iconic musical My Fair Lady is making the rounds on social media.

In the clip, Kate sings "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" from the famous show.

Before she was a member of the royal family, Kate Middleton was just a kid, going to school and spending her nights and weekends doing regular kid activities—like starring in the school musical.

Kate is just 11-years-old in the clip, according to royal Instagram Tea Time With the Cambridges, which shared the incredible video this week.



"No better way to start your weekend then with an adorable video of our Duchess at just 11-years-old performing in ‘My Fair Lady’ at her school! 😍," the royal fan account wrote in the clip's caption. "Catherine was always very active in the arts and drama department and the result has been some very adorable videos of her from that time!"

Watch for yourself:

Can we formally request an encore from adult Kate? Pretty please?

