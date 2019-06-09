image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Body Shimmers You Need This Summer
image
2
13 Ultra-Comfortable Flats That Still Look Cute
image
3
The Jonas Brothers Really Miss 'Game of Thrones'
image
4
Oversized Jean Jackets You Can Live in Year-Round
image
5
22 Fashion Brands That Give Back for Pride Month

Kate Middleton Underwent an Emergency Operation in High School

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Coventry
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • One thing you can never call Kate Middleton is a drama queen. In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge has actually been known t0 downplay serious situations regarding her own health.
    • When she was a student at Marlborough, Kate discovered a lump on her head that a doctor ordered her to get removed immediately with an emergency surgery.
      • Royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl wrote about the incident in her book Kate: The Future Queen.

        Kate Middleton might be the future Queen of England, but she's not a drama queen. Is there an opposite of drama queen? Like, as in, someone who weirdly downplays objectively dramatic life events? Because Kate might actually be that instead.

        Case in point: When Kate was in high school, she had a major health scare, followed by an emergency operation and throughout the whole ordeal was like, "Meh, NBD."

        In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl relays the story, which is just terrifying. Apparently, during Kate's time at Marlborough, she discovered a lump on the left side of her head. The school called Kate's mom, who promptly took her to the doctor. That doctor ordered an emergency operation to remove the lump.

        image
        BUY IT
        Amazon Prime

        "I can remember the incident and her having an operation," Ann Patching, who worked at Marlborough for years, told Nicholl. "I don’t recall anything happening on the hockey pitch [field] that had anything to do with the lump. Catherine had the operation during her term time. She was back at school very soon afterwards. As usual, nothing was too much of a big deal for her. You could never accuse Catherine of being a drama queen, but Carole was very worried, as any mother would be."

        The evidence of Kate's emergency operation is still around today, in the form of a scar on her hairline that you can still spot in pictures of the Duchess.

        image
        Getty Images

        "Privately, she and William—who uncannily also bears a scar on his head from being struck by a golf club at age nine—are said to refer to their wounds as their 'Harry Potter scars,'" Nicholl wrote.

        Just another thing Will and Kate have in common.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Kate Pretended to Be Will's Girlfriend in College
        image
        Will and Kate Made a Secret Marriage Pact in 2007
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Prince Louis Wears Prince Harry's Hand-Me-Downs
        image Kate Took Bereavement Leave When Will Dumped Her
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Prince Louis Outgrumps Prince George
        BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING Will Fixed George's Hair at Trooping the Colour
        image The Deeper Meaning Behind Kate's Trooping Outfit
        BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING See Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2019
        image People Are Losing Their Minds Over Prince Louis
        image Prince George Is Adorable at Trooping the Colour
        image Meghan Markle Debuts a New Band on Her Ring Finger
        Trooping The Colour 2019 See Prince Louis at His First Trooping the Colour