Like many of us, Kate Middleton is a huge fan of the TV show Friends.

In high school, Kate was such a huge fan of Friends, in fact, that she decided to sing the show's iconic theme song, "I'll Be There for You," at a school concert.

The revelation comes from royal expert/biographer Katie Nicholl in her 2015 book Kate: The Future Queen.

If you spent most of high school and/or college in your pajamas, binging Friends, and belting out the theme song with your actual friends, then Kate Middleton could have been the real-life Monica to your Rachel (because Kate is obviously a Monica). Turns out, the future Duchess of Cambridge was a huge fan of the American sitcom back in the day. So much so, in fact, that she opted to sing the theme song at a school concert.

In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert/biographer Katie Nicholl shares the adorable story:

"Her favorite TV show was Friends. According to Miss [Joan] Gall [Kate's residence house tutor at Marlborough, where she went to school at the time], she was such a fan of the American sitcom that at one of the end-of-year concerts known as the 'House Shout,' Kate belted out the theme tune with her friends."

We can only hope that everyone at Kate's posh boarding school clapped involuntarily after "this way" during the performance.

And here's Kate singing "Wouldn't It Be Lovely?" from a school production of My Fair Lady way back in 1993, if you want a sample of her singing voice: