Big news for Sophie Turner fans (in other words, all of us): She's coming back to the small screen, in her first TV role since Game of Thrones. And the show sounds tailor-made for bingeing. Survive is an adaptation of Alex Morel's novel of the same name, as Variety reports (and Sophie's got a lot of experience with literary adaptations), telling the story of a deadly plane crash on a snowy mountain that leaves only two passengers alive. One is Jane, played by Sophie, while Corey Hawkins of Straight Outta Compton will play Paul. The show will air on Quibi, an upcoming streaming service.

"I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in 'Survive' for Quibi," Sophie said in a statement. "She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need."

I'm going to be honest: I have already Googled the book and spoiled the entire show for myself, so I'm just going to recommend you don't do that.



While Sophie might be returning to TV, she won't be revisiting her most famous character any time soon, no matter how hard you might be wishing for a Sansa Stark spin-off. "I think it's time to say goodbye to Sansa. I'm ready...ish, to say goodbye to her," Sophie told Sky News in May. "I think my watch has ended."

"It's been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far," Sophie continued. "I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it's time to let her go." Revisiting the character, she said, "would just be more trauma." So that's that: The Queen of the North has spoken!

