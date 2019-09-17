The Duchess Of Sussex Launches Smart Works Capsule Collection
Today's Top Stories
1
Misha Nonoo Is Defending Meghan Markle Publicly
image
2
15 Best Makeup Looks From the Spring 2020 Runways
image
3
A Peek Behind the Scenes of the Set of 'Friends’
image
4
You Need to Watch Kaitlyn Dever in 'Unbelievable'
Billy Joel In Concert With Special Guests - October 21, 2015
5
It's Here: A List of the Top John Mayer Songs Ever

Sophie Turner Says She's "Honored" to Play Her First TV Role After 'Game of Thrones'

The role is a "complex character fighting against the odds," Sophie said.

image
By Emily Dixon
"Heavy" : Photocall - 45th Deauville American Film Festival
Francois G. DurandGetty Images

Big news for Sophie Turner fans (in other words, all of us): She's coming back to the small screen, in her first TV role since Game of Thrones. And the show sounds tailor-made for bingeing. Survive is an adaptation of Alex Morel's novel of the same name, as Variety reports (and Sophie's got a lot of experience with literary adaptations), telling the story of a deadly plane crash on a snowy mountain that leaves only two passengers alive. One is Jane, played by Sophie, while Corey Hawkins of Straight Outta Compton will play Paul. The show will air on Quibi, an upcoming streaming service.

"I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in 'Survive' for Quibi," Sophie said in a statement. "She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need."

I'm going to be honest: I have already Googled the book and spoiled the entire show for myself, so I'm just going to recommend you don't do that.

View this post on Instagram

The Final Season #ForTheThrone

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

While Sophie might be returning to TV, she won't be revisiting her most famous character any time soon, no matter how hard you might be wishing for a Sansa Stark spin-off. "I think it's time to say goodbye to Sansa. I'm ready...ish, to say goodbye to her," Sophie told Sky News in May. "I think my watch has ended."

"It's been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far," Sophie continued. "I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it's time to let her go." Revisiting the character, she said, "would just be more trauma." So that's that: The Queen of the North has spoken!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Sophie Turner Talks Shedding Sansa Stark
image
Sophie Turner Met JVN and the Video Is the Best

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Eddie Cibrian And Rachel Bilson Visit "Extra" Is Rachel Bilson Dating Nick Viall?
image You Need to Watch Kaitlyn Dever in 'Unbelievable'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Details of J. Lo and A. Rod's Upcoming Wedding
2019 Made In America - Day 2 Lizzo Celebrated Her Year In a Strip Club
World Premiere Of "Avengers: Infinity War" Mark Ruffalo Shut Down the British Prime Minister
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - September 14, 2019 Miley and Kaitlynn Wore Matching Outfits Again
image Kim Kardashian's Mystery Illness Is Solved
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 07, 2019 Stormi Literally Couldn't Be Cuter in This Vid 😩
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF The Queen Refuses to Talk About Harry & Meghan
CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals OMG, Did You See J.Lo's 'Hustlers' Cake?