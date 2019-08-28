Cast aside that Wednesday slump, friends, for I have a gift for you: Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness met backstage at the VMAs, and the video will sustain me for at least three more days. What could be cuter than two extremely lovely people who are equally big fans of each other finally meeting for the first time? NOTHING. The answer is nothing, and you will wholeheartedly agree with me after watching the clip.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Sophie and Jonathan ran into each other in the hallway, and it's honestly hard to tell who was more excited. In the video, Sophie shrieks, "Jonathan Van Ness!" and accelerates towards him, while Jonathan is so overwhelmed by the physical presence of Sansa Stark that he screams and turns away.

"You don't know my name! I love you so much, oh my god," he says, as the pair share the first of many hugs. "So happy for [Sansa's] ending. Oh my god, I was so relieved." In case you weren't aware, Jonathan is a major fan of Game of Thrones, so much so that he has a whole (Emmy nominated!) web series about the show, titled Gay of Thrones.



"I'm obsessed with your show. I think you're incredible," Sophie says, proving that she's just as in love with Queer Eye as the rest of us. Jonathan goes on to congratulate the Queen in the North on her wedding to Joe Jonas, telling her, "Congratulations on your gorgeous summer. I think you're incredible." And then Joe is brought into the mix himself, with Sophie declaring, "You have to meet Joe! You haven't met Joe yet."

Do yourself a favor and bookmark this article, alright? Winter is coming, and it's going to be long and miserable—but Jonathan and Sophie will help.



