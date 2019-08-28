Rear View Of Woman Looking At Modern Building While Swimming In Infinity Pool Against Clear Sky During Sunset
Today's Top Stories
1
The Instagram Girl's Guide to Dubai
image
2
Shop the New Soho Home x Anthropologie Collection
image
3
Read 'Everything Inside' With Us in September
image
4
What The RealReal's COO Wears to Work
image
5
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now

Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness Meeting at the VMAs Is The Best Thing You'll See All Week

I have watched this clip 800 times.

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Jeff KravitzGetty Images

Cast aside that Wednesday slump, friends, for I have a gift for you: Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness met backstage at the VMAs, and the video will sustain me for at least three more days. What could be cuter than two extremely lovely people who are equally big fans of each other finally meeting for the first time? NOTHING. The answer is nothing, and you will wholeheartedly agree with me after watching the clip.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Sophie and Jonathan ran into each other in the hallway, and it's honestly hard to tell who was more excited. In the video, Sophie shrieks, "Jonathan Van Ness!" and accelerates towards him, while Jonathan is so overwhelmed by the physical presence of Sansa Stark that he screams and turns away.

"You don't know my name! I love you so much, oh my god," he says, as the pair share the first of many hugs. "So happy for [Sansa's] ending. Oh my god, I was so relieved." In case you weren't aware, Jonathan is a major fan of Game of Thrones, so much so that he has a whole (Emmy nominated!) web series about the show, titled Gay of Thrones.

"I'm obsessed with your show. I think you're incredible," Sophie says, proving that she's just as in love with Queer Eye as the rest of us. Jonathan goes on to congratulate the Queen in the North on her wedding to Joe Jonas, telling her, "Congratulations on your gorgeous summer. I think you're incredible." And then Joe is brought into the mix himself, with Sophie declaring, "You have to meet Joe! You haven't met Joe yet."

Do yourself a favor and bookmark this article, alright? Winter is coming, and it's going to be long and miserable—but Jonathan and Sophie will help.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Sophie T and T Swift Wanted a Camila/Shawn Kiss
image
Jonathan Van Ness' Fave Looks of the Globes

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meghan, Harry, and Archie Had 'Low-Key' Lunch Out
image Watch Intimate Unseen Footage from Stormi's Birth
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show Could a Lizzo/J. Lo/Cardi B Collab Be On the Way?
IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2018 Leslie Jones Is Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals John Legend Proved He's a Good Instagram Husband
Chopard Love Night Dinner Priyanka Trolls Nick Jonas for Awkward VMAs Moment
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Inside Gigi Hadid Sends Birthday Love to Blake Lively
image The Ultimate Halloween Party Playlist
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 26, 2019 Miley and Kaitlynn Got Their PDA on Last Night
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show Sophie T and T Swift Wanted a Camila/Shawn Kiss