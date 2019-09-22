Felicity Huffman plays Linda Fairstein in Ava DuVernay's When They See Us, which is nominated for several Emmys.

Huffman was recently sentenced to 14 days in jail for her role in the college admissions scandal.

It would be shocking if the actress showed up to the 2019 Emmys, especially after receiving zero nominations.



Remember that major college admissions scandal that somehow resulted in Felicity Huffman only getting 14 days of jail time for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT scores, clearly highlighting the severe racial disparity in federal sentencing? Well, you know, that probably affects her red carpet appearances moving forward, leaving people wondering...will Huffman be at the 2019 Emmys?

The short answer: Probably not.

Huffman plays the shamed prosecutor Linda Fairstein in Ava DuVernay's When They See Us. The Netflix mini series is nominated for several Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series. Two of its characters, Niecy Nash and Aunjanue Ellis, are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Aante Blackk, John Leguizamo, and Michael K. Williams are nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Jharrel Jerome is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Huffman plays Linda Fairstein in When They See Us, a Netflix mini series about the falsely-accused Central Park Five. Netflix

It would be pretty shocking for Huffman to make a major public appearance like this after the sentencing, especially considering the plot line of the series about the falsely-accused Central Park Five. She wasn't even submitted for Emmy consideration following the scandal, so it's likely she'll sit this one out altogether.

Back in 2005, she won an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Desperate Housewives. How times have changed.

The actress, 56, will report to the Bureau of Prisons on October 25 and learn where she'll be placed to serve her sentence, according to CNN. Her attorney has requested a federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, where inmates can apparently sunbathe on the weekends.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE