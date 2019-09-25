Is your Wednesday morning lacking a bit of cuteness? Allow me to rectify that for you: Jenna Dewan shared the first photo of her baby bump after announcing she's expecting a child with boyfriend Steve Kazee yesterday. What's more, she revealed her bump in a sweet photo featuring her daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum, six-year-old Everly, alongside an emotional caption about motherhood. Anyone else feeling the faint prickle of a tear or two?

In the photo, Dewan and Everly are napping in what's presumably the latter's bed (no judgment if that's yours, Jenna, and you just really like purple), with Everly's face obscured by a heart emoji. Jenna's bump is just visible beneath her white t-shirt. She captioned the photo, "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," adding, "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Ready to take it up a very emotional notch? Kazee also posted a photo of a pregnant Dewan, with a caption about his love for her and Everly. "Well...the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with," he wrote.

"The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding," he continued.

"Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger," Kazee finished. Excuse me a second, for I have cried off all my makeup.

Dewan and Kazee announced their happy news on Tuesday, telling People, "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!" The new arrival will be Kazee's first child and Dewan's second, as little sibling to Everly.

The couple went official in June with a sweet photo on Dewan's Instagram, though according to Us Weekly, they've been dating since late last year ("I don’t talk about my personal life, but thank you! I am very happy," Dewan told the magazine at the time.) Well, it sounds like they both just got a whole lot happier!

